A series of online posts went viral recently after showing that a five‑month‑old baby died within 24 hours of breastfeeding from a mother vaccinated with Pfizer’s mRNA vaccine.

The infants cause of death was thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (TTP)—a rare and extreme clotting disorder.

This claim comes from the Vaccine Adverse Event report, and several independent media outlets summarized the same case in detail. For instance, TechStartups reported recently that the VAERS data show:

“The baby developed a rash the day after the mother’s second Pfizer dose… within 24 hours was inconsolable, developed fever… hospitalized… continued to decline and passed away. Diagnosis of TTP.”

The VAERS report itself confirms a tight timeline: The mother was given a Pfizer dose on March 17, and her infant became ill on March 18 and died shortly thereafter.

The clinician reporter questioned whether the transfer of spike protein through breast milk might have triggered inflammation and clotting.

Around the same time of this occurrence, a rigorous study published by the American Heart Association was deleted by the group following pressure from media outlets and government officials online.

Shortly before the study was deleted, Twitter applied warning labels to any account that shared the link.

The study found that the current MRNA vaccines “dramatically increase inflammation on the endothelium and T cell infiltration of cardiac muscle and may account for the observations of increased thrombosis, cardiomyopathy, and other vascular events following vaccination.”

According to the study, the experts used a PULS cardiac test, a clinically validated measurement of multiple protein biomarkers that generates a score predicting the 5-year risk of a new Acute Coronary Syndrome (ACS).

According to another study that has not been retracted — which was published in MedRxiv — the current COVID vaccines are statistically more dangerous to children than COVID-19 itself.

The study found that the vaccines are statistically at least 6 times more likely to cause heart problems than a child’s risk to be hospitalized from Covid-19.

“In lieu of pediatric vaccination mandates, the US may: 1) consider gathering data on the previous infection in this age group and/or 2) follow the example of Germany, Sweden, Norway, and the WHO and hold off on definitively recommending the vaccination of low-risk children against C19”

Public trust in the CDC has shifted dramatically over the last few years. Early in the pandemic, confidence was high, with surveys showing more than 80% of Americans expressing trust in the agency.

But recent polling paints a very different picture. According to multiple national surveys, only about half of U.S. adults now say they trust the CDC to provide reliable public health guidance, including information about vaccines, outbreaks, and health policy.

The decline reflects a broader trend of skepticism toward federal institutions, as Americans increasingly question expertise, transparency, and consistency from government agencies.

The drop in confidence isn’t tied to one single event — instead, it appears to stem from a series of conflicting guidelines, politicized messaging, and public fatigue surrounding health mandates.