Donna
2d

My niece got the vax ~ she was 6.5 months pg, first kid, she went into labor right after the shot, the baby was hospitalized for months, when mom started lactating the baby would taste it and pull away, refusing to drink a drop, finally they made the kid so hungry it would drink. The kid had problems and had to see specialists for months, I kept trying to warn them prior to anyone getting the shots, but I was nuts, they still believe the doctors "sometimes these things happen".

Julie K
2d

Just no words. Genocide

