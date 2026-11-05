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TJ's avatar
TJ
2d

The hospitals and health departments were already refusing to allow Ivermectin from being used for covid as well. This was a scheme between the players who had been planning this -- like fauci who "predicted" that there would be a global outbreak during Trump's presidency after he had been elected. The same man who put millions into Wuhan lab for a big cash out with the pharmaceutical companies when they "invented" a vaccine in the world record's shortest time ever almost as if they had already been working on it as these things usually take years or decades. Where is the HIV vax? I read that gates had the patent on the virus long before it became an epidemic. Then conveniently slo Jo is in office with auto pen forcing people to get vaxxed to get back in the country or leave the country or keep their medical jobs, etc etc. Scrupulous Doctors were fired for giving treatments that actually saved the lives of the sick vs the hospital ones which always seemed to make the patient sicker. And maliciously, the family and care givers of sick patients were not allowed in and had to fight to remove their sick family from hospitals, nursing homes, etc. It was a planned evil attack to see how many sheep would follow and how many of us would fight back. It was a trial run for whatever the next step is that the globalists will take to have more power, more control. Only idiots believe that ANY government will save them or help them. And if by chance the government is helping you, all that means is it most likely has stolen money from hard working tax payers to give it you.

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Samdav7's avatar
Samdav7
2d

It was all planned!

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