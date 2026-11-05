New scrutiny of federal COVID-19 treatment decisions is raising troubling questions about why potentially lifesaving monoclonal antibody therapies were restricted in the United States, even as international research demonstrated their benefits.

A detailed account of the federal government’s handling of monoclonal antibodies during the pandemic is renewing questions about whether decisions by health officials deprived American COVID-19 patients of potentially lifesaving treatment.

The controversy begins in October 2020, when President Donald Trump received Regeneron’s experimental antibody treatment after contracting COVID-19. Following his recovery, Trump publicly praised the medication, calling it a cure and promising Americans access to the same treatment free of charge.

But just weeks later, the Food and Drug Administration authorized monoclonal antibodies for outpatient use only, excluding hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

That restriction would remain in place even as mounting international evidence suggested certain hospitalized patients could benefit.

In June 2021, Britain’s massive RECOVERY trial, involving 9,785 hospitalized patients, reported that Regeneron’s antibody combination reduced mortality among patients who had not developed their own antibodies against COVID-19.

Deaths in that group fell from 30% to 24%.

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Italy, France and the United Kingdom subsequently expanded access to the treatment for qualifying hospitalized patients. The World Health Organization also recommended its use for certain severely ill patients.

The United States never followed suit.

Additional evidence emerged in July 2022, when an NIH-sponsored, randomized, placebo-controlled trial involving 1,455 hospitalized patients demonstrated a mortality benefit from another monoclonal antibody combination.

Dr. Adit Ginde, a co-lead author of the study, described the findings in striking terms: “One out of every three patients who would have died without the treatment survived.”

Despite these findings, monoclonal antibodies were never authorized specifically to treat hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the United States.

Questions also surround the federal government’s handling of outpatient treatment.

In June 2021, the Department of Health and Human Services approved a $142.7 million agreement with KPMG to expand monoclonal antibody access in underserved communities.

On August 24, 2021, Dr. Anthony Fauci publicly acknowledged the treatments’ effectiveness, explaining that clinical trials showed early administration could reduce COVID-19 hospitalization or death by 70% to 85%.

He described the therapy as significantly underutilized.

Yet on November 10, HHS issued a termination notice for the Health Equity Initiative.

Seven days later, the government issued a $5.29 billion purchase order for Pfizer’s antiviral medication, Paxlovid, which would not receive FDA emergency authorization until December 22.

Meanwhile, a proposed partnership involving Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser and Cardinal Wilton Gregory to establish antibody infusion sites at local churches was halted in December 2021.

On December 23, federal officials paused nationwide allocation of widely used Regeneron and Eli Lilly antibodies, citing concerns about the emerging Omicron variant.

The decision followed a CDC estimate suggesting Omicron accounted for 73% of infections.

Six days later, the CDC revised its estimate for the same period downward to 22.5%, indicating Delta remained responsible for most infections when the pause began.

Federal officials subsequently resumed distribution before restricting the treatments again in January 2022.

The sequence has prompted whistleblowers, including former pharmaceutical executive John D. White and former Maryland Sheriff Ronald Bateman, to question the government’s decisions.

With more than 1.2 million American COVID-19 deaths, the central question remains unanswered: How many patients might have survived if these treatments had been more widely available?

The answer could reshape the historical understanding of America’s pandemic response.

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