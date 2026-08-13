In January 2021, as the COVID-19 vaccine rollout accelerated, Dr. Anthony Fauci privately flagged a theoretical risk that the second dose could be linked to miscarriage in the first trimester. Publicly, however, he and his colleagues soon declared the shots safe for pregnant women with “no red flags.”

That inconsistency became an indictment of the public health establishment’s arrogance, its disregard for informed consent, and its sick willingness to treat expectant mothers as science experiments.

Senators Ron Johnson and Rand Paul released a text chain this week from Fauci’s government-issued iPhone, which holds more than 34,000 messages.

On January 25, 2021, Fauci wrote to then-CDC Director Rochelle Walensky and Vivek Murthy that because many people experience “significant cytokines storm and fever after the 2nd dose, this theoretically could be associated with miscarriage in the 1st trimester.” Walensky called it “Definitely a good point.” Murthy agreed.

Days later, Fauci told the public that regulators had found “no red flags” for pregnant women. By August 2021, he insisted tens of thousands showed “no indication whatsoever” of increased adverse outcomes and that pregnant women “should get vaccinated.” Walensky’s CDC and Murthy issued strong recommendations.

The message was clear: get the shot, or risk your job and social standing. Pregnant women received no nuanced risk-benefit discussions. Mandates in workplaces and universities, at the time, treated refusal as unacceptable, ignoring the lack of robust pregnancy data in the trials.

Women in their first trimester—the exact window Fauci flagged—faced the same pressure. Informed consent, normally a cornerstone of medical ethics, was completely disregarded.

Meanwhile, critics noted problems with the data that officials were citing early on. A June 2021 New England Journal of Medicine paper reported reassuring spontaneous abortion rates only by including mostly third-trimester vaccinations.

But OB/GYN Dr. James Thorp published an open letter to the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology arguing that restricting analysis to earlier doses produced far higher loss rates. According to the Senators’ report, Thorp found that “The actual spontaneous abortion rate would then be 82%.”

It was a shocking statistic, yet apparently, not shocking enough for officials to finally warn the public. A true display of gross negligence from the people Americans were told to trust.

Years went by, and people continued to experience the consequences of that trust in real time. Parents who lost pregnancies, or who saw natural immunity dismissed, were gaslit.

And now, there is no undoing the damage for couples struggling with losing a child or children, due to the lies from Fauci and the “trust the science” crowd. In fact, the entire Biden administration owes the nation an explanation, as it seems they were all clearly aware of the vaccine/pregnancy risks, starting with the FDA’s Sara Brenner.

Mary Talley Bowden MD recently brought up the point that Brenner herself (a Biden regime hire) refused the COVID shot while pregnant in 2025, begging the question: What did she know, and when did she become aware of it?

We will likely never hear the real answer from her, or the rest of her ilk. The best we can do is continue to raise the alarm on the truth, and catch the phonies in their dastardly lies.

Thanks to Senators Johnson and Paul, we’re starting to do exactly that. But the investigation is only beginning. Defenders of Fauci will of course say the comment was theoretical and that COVID posed risks too. But those points do not erase the failure, and they certainly do not bring back the lost lives.

Privately discussing a plausible miscarriage mechanism while minimizing risks and supporting coercion, breaches public trust. Even theoretical risks to unborn children demand heightened caution, and full disclosure to the populace.

Americans should never again be compelled to accept incompletely tested interventions under the threat of job loss. Americans should never again fully put their trust into a government institution.

Millions of pregnant women were robbed of informed consent, and millions of babies were robbed of their lives. It is now up to Congress to keep releasing the records. The public has a right to know what its leaders knew—and when they chose not to say it.