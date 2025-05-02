Over the past few years, the federal government has been pushing, and for a while, forcing Americans to take a Covid vaccine that a majority of our nation questioned, and rightfully so.

Let’s not forget—the vaccine was originally approved through emergency use authorization, and not through full FDA approval. This “emergency” clause is what led Joe Biden to execute a federal vaccine mandate. He announced the OSHA-enforced mandate in September of 2021:

Of course, it didn’t take long for the Supreme Court to strike down the mandate, seeing as though OSHA is not responsible for enforcing medical-related mandates for private employers. Not to mention, any mandates for this vaccine would be a violation of federal law. It would violate the Nuremberg Code, which emphasizes that people cannot be forced to take experimental drugs without their full informed consent. And this drug —the COVID vaccine, was indeed experimental.



In fact, it still is.

Yet, after years of forcing and encouraging the public to take it, the federal government is only NOW backtracking on its “necessity.” The FDA is now calling the vaccine into question. As reported by Fox News:

“In August 2024, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the updated mRNA COVID vaccine to protect against the current variants, and also approved an updated Novavax vaccine. FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary, however, has expressed doubts about whether that is necessary for the 2025-2026 season. ‘We're taking a look. I can't comment on any particular application. As you know, we have a bunch of applications for those booster shots,’ …”

How convenient for the federal government to have waited YEARS after this vaccine became available on market, was propped up by media outlets, and forced upon the American public, to finally say “actually, you don’t need it anymore.” It’s not only too little, it’s far too late. It’s not that we don’t “need” the vaccine, it’s that it is literally poison.

And as far as it being too late goes, people have already dropped dead around the world, thanks to the spike proteins in these mRNA vaccines. Here is Dr. McCullough explaining the truth behind the phenomenon that the medical industry insists on calling “all cause mortality”:

The truth is, however, Americans should be aware by now that it doesn’t matter what the government says about your health and safety. If you were seriously waiting on the ‘OK’ from the FDA to stop taking boosters, you are unfortunately a lost cause at this point. At the very least you should understand by now from living through the COVID era, that regardless of political party, no one truly has your best interest at heart in the U.S. Government.

But it extends even beyond COVID.

Vaccines have existed for hundreds of years already. In fact, the first official vaccine was for smallpox, which Dr. Edward Jenner developed in 1796. The first patient he successfully inoculated (pictured in the painting below) was a boy named James Phipps.



Even before James, however, George Washington ordered his troops to be inoculated for smallpox during the Revolutionary War, as his men were dying at an alarming rate due to the disease. It was far from a perfected science, but obviously, desperate times called for desperate measures.

That said, what began as an earnest pursuit to keep the American population alive and well, quickly turned into the same greed-fueled race for the government’s money that we know today.

The collaboration between Big Pharma and ‘Big Government’ that poisons us today through vaccines for COVID, measles, and HPV, became most prevalent during the polio years. People were in a state of desperation, and Big Pharma saw an opportunity.

According to the Smithsonian:

“By the early 1950s, 25,000 to 50,000 people were becoming infected each year, and 3,000 died from polio in 1952.”

It was a highly contagious disease, and those most at risk were children. The virus attacked the central nervous system, and as you probably have seen in old pictures, paralyzed patients’ chest muscles. The best treatment available prior to 1955, was getting fitted for crutches or if you were lucky, getting placed in an iron lung.

America was in need of a solution. That solution, however did not come at a small price. A vaccine race began in the early 1950s, and by April 12, 1955, a successful Polio vaccine was announced.

According to The Washington Post, “That same day, licenses were hurriedly granted to several drug companies, including Cutter Laboratories, to make the vaccine.”

Vaccines were then rushed out to hospitals in batches, but hat Cutter Laboratories and the government had failed to mention to the public, is that in the rush to create the Polio vaccine, certain issues were overlooked.

A year prior to the initial dispersal of the Cutter vaccine, a doctor named Bernice E. Eddy noticed that the Polio vaccine—designed to protect people against the disease, had instead given Polio to a test monkey. Rather than containing a killed virus to create immunity, the sample from the Cutter vaccine contained live, infectious viruses.

Sadly, it was too late. About 165,000 doses were already sent out by 1955, and government inoculation campaigns were already well underway.

Weeks later, reports of mysterious polio infections started coming in. Ultimately, according to the NIH Library of Medicine:

“...At least 220 000 people were infected with live polio virus in Cutter's vaccine (including 100 000 contacts of immunised children), 70 000 developed muscle weakness, 164 were severely paralysed, and 10 died.”

Mind you, those are just the NIH’s numbers, you can probably conclude that the mortality rate was even higher.

During the Polio outbreak, however, a very important fact was overlooked: The use of extremely toxic pesticides being used during the exact time of the outbreak, and the rescinding of those pesticides during the Polio Vaccine Rollout.

DDT & Lead Arsenate:

Lead Arsenate: Used heavily from the 1890s to the 1940s on crops like apples to kill pests such as the codling moth, this pesticide is cited in some narratives as correlating with early polio outbreaks due to its toxic effects on the nervous system.

The Pesticide DDT was widely used in the 1940s and 1950s to control insects, DDT was sprayed in communities, on crops, and even directly on people to combat diseases like malaria Certain sources argue that DDT’s neurotoxic effects caused paralysis that mimicked polio symptoms.

Polio spreads primarily through contaminated water or fecal-oral transmission.

DDT, used a pesticide, was without a doubt making it into the local water supply via the “run-off” method. During the 1940s-1950s, when DDT and lead arsenate were widely used, runoff and direct spraying near water sources were common. DDT was even applied to beaches and wetlands to control insects, increasing the likelihood of water contamination.



The “run-off” method is where rain or irrigation can wash pesticides from fields, lawns, or treated areas into nearby streams, rivers, lakes, or groundwater, and ending up in local’s drinking water.

Many researchers argue that acute flaccid paralysis caused by DDT pesticide poisoning was mistaken for polio, especially before diagnostic techniques improved. They point to the decline in polio cases after DDT was banned in the U.S. in 1972 as evidence.



Over the next 5 years after the “banning” of DDT pesticide use in 1972, there was a dramatic decline in Polio cases, with the U.S. declared “Polio-free” by 1979.

Of course, any one who questions this eery coincidence is quickly dismissed by “experts” and “scientists” who continuously tell us to “trust the Government because they know what’s best for you.”



Now, with a Government whose controlled by a Congress bought and paid for by Big Pharma Contributions- who can we really trust?



Never expect Big Pharma to let a crisis go to waste.

When we say COVID isn’t the first, and it certainly won’t be the LAST “crisis” abused by our Big Pharma-influenced government, we mean it.

The government will always find some kind of excuse to wriggle its way out of accountability, and this news from the FDA about the COVID vaccine is exactly that—an excuse. Big Pharma is still allotted many freedoms, in fact, the pharmaceutical industry’s power has only increased over the past few decades. It’s why the CDC’s vaccine schedule, already overflowing with unnecessary poisonous injections, gets longer every year.