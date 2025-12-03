Click HERE to Request your FREE Died Suddenly Gold and Silver Investment Guide

On the evening of December 1, family members of Sgt. Wolfe offered a cautiously hopeful update: while he is not yet awake and fully responsive, he is able to follow a few simple commands — raising his thumb, squeezing a hand, and wiggling his toes.

These small but meaningful signs of responsiveness come after a battery of medical tests, including an angiogram, which revealed no aneurysms or dangerous blood clots. His neurosurgeon called this a “major milestone.” According to his mother, “Praise God.”

Wolfe, 24, a member of the West Virginia National Guard, was critically wounded along with fellow troops in what authorities have described as an ambush-style attack near downtown Washington, D.C., just blocks from the White House.

The attack occurred on November 26, targeting two Guardsmen during patrols tied to the federal crime-fighting mission in the capital. The other victim, Sarah Beckstrom, 20, succumbed to her injuries the following day.

Authorities quickly apprehended the alleged gunman, a 29-year-old Afghan national, later identified as Rahmanullah Lakanwal, who reportedly opened fire at close range.

Prosecutors have filed murder and firearms charges against him, with first-degree murder added after Beckstrom’s death. He was also charged with assault with intent to kill and unlawful possession of a weapon.

In the wake of the shooting, the deployment strategy for the Guard in D.C. has shifted. The administration has sent additional troops and announced that Guard members will now conduct joint patrols with local law enforcement agencies.

For Wolfe’s family and fellow service members, the small gestures — a thumb raised, toes wiggled — have become symbols of hope. His mother also shared a mailing address for those who wish to send cards or messages of support:

Investigators are examining several possible motives, including whether the gunman was reacting to recent federal enforcement activity tied to agencies like ICE. The expanded National Guard presence in D.C.—part of a broader push to address crime and immigration issues—has sparked intense public debate, and some analysts believe that tension may have played a role in the attacker’s actions.

According to a recent report from the Center for Immigration Studies, the foreign-born share of the population hit the highest point ever in October of 2023.

The Census Bureau report shows that 15 percent of the U.S. population is now foreign-born — higher than any U.S. government survey or census has ever recorded. The bureau predicted back in November that the foreign-born share was not supposed to hit 15 percent until 2033. It appears we are over 10 years ahead of schedule.

The way we know that this is deliberate is that the people in charge of border security have not only ever done nothing to stop this, but they have actually helped to facilitate it, while boasting about the result.

Donald J. Trump recently renewed a hard-line vow to “permanently pause migration from all third-world countries,” including halting immigration applications from dozens of nations.

But critics point out that most immigration to the United States comes from countries not targeted by that rhetoric — chiefly Latin and Asian nations such as Mexico, India, China and Philippines.

Moreover, this isn’t the first time he’s promised such sweeping immigration restrictions. During his 2020 campaign he pledged to curb immigration from certain foreign countries — a promise that never fully materialized.

Now, even as he reiterates similar goals, many immigration-flow patterns remain unchanged, and the bulk of U.S. immigrants still come from nations outside the so-called “third-world” or “countries of concern.”