Another mysterious outbreak story. Another foreign laboratory. Another round of quarantines, masks, emergency meetings and ominous headlines? But now the word “plague” is being thrown into the mix.

A 28-year-old employee of Russia’s Irkutsk Anti-Plague Research Institute in Siberia has died after developing pneumonia of unknown origin.

Nearly 200 contacts were reportedly placed under medical observation, areas of a hospital were restricted, and workers at a nearby aluminum plant were told to wear masks… To protect from the palgue??

Russian officials say no plague infection has been confirmed and no laboratory accident has been established.

But after COVID, we have every reason to question everything we hear about this.

Making this one small change to your showering routine can not only keep your heart healthy… But it also reduces the risk of heart attack by 95%!

It’s very easy and safe to do…

And can be done at any age – so it’s never too late.

REDUCE HEART ATTACK BY 95%

Just weeks before the woman’s death, the director of the Irkutsk institute, Sergey Balakhonov, was reportedly in China for a cross-border infectious-disease exercise.

According to Chinese government reporting highlighted by journalist Natalie Winters, the August 24–27 exercise in Fuyuan included a scenario involving plague arriving from abroad, a hypothetical emerging tick-borne disease, and Russian and Chinese teams rehearsing outbreak notifications, risk assessments and coordinated control measures. More than 300 personnel and 19 emergency teams reportedly took part.

Then, roughly five weeks later, an employee at Balakhonov’s own anti-plague institute is dead from unexplained pneumonia and nearly 200 people are being watched.

What are the odds?

And then there’s another interesting piece of the puzzle.

Israeli researchers have already been developing an mRNA vaccine for pneumonic plague.

A 2025 study involving researchers from Tel Aviv University and the Israel Institute for Biological Research described a bivalent mRNA-LNP vaccine targeting Yersinia pestis, the bacterium that causes plague.

In animal experiments, the vaccine reportedly produced “strong protection:” against lethal pneumonic-plague challenges. The researchers specifically described the work as an expansion of mRNA technology beyond viruses and into dangerous bacterial pathogens.

Plague preparedness exercises involving Russia and China, a mysterious death at a Russian plague institute, nearly 200 contacts under observation—and an mRNA plague vaccine already sitting in the research pipeline?

Here we go again. Another supposed pandemic threat brewing in a different country, complete with all the ingredients needed to scare the hell out of the public.

Making this one small change to your showering routine can not only keep your heart healthy… But it also reduces the risk of heart attack by 95%!

It’s very easy and safe to do…

And can be done at any age – so it’s never too late.

REDUCE HEART ATTACK BY 95%

The Plague is not some mysterious, untreatable medieval curse anymore. It is a bacterial infection, and we already have standard antibiotics that treat it.

The CDC lists drugs including ciprofloxacin, levofloxacin, doxycycline and gentamicin among established treatments. When plague is recognized and treated promptly, antibiotics cure the infection.

This isn’t 1348.

Before anybody tries to sell the world another era of lockdowns, mandates, emergency powers and experimental shots, remember the basic fact that could quickly disappear beneath the terrifying headlines:

We already know how to cure plague.