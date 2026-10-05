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JJ's avatar
JJ
Oct 5

Fool us once shame on you

Fool us twice shame on us

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I DO NOT CONSENT's avatar
I DO NOT CONSENT
Oct 5Edited

People still believing in the credibility of these repetitive WHO psyop-narratives, with ‘something mRNA already in the works’, are running dangerously low on brain cells, and actively providing their consent to being eliminated. It’s SO embarrassing and an unbelievably sad indictment that they actually believe that the majority of humans are this poorly acquainted with the story of The Boy Who Cried Wolf.

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