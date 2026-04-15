Americans once launched a revolution over taxes that, by today’s standards, were relatively small.

The Boston Tea Party and the rallying cry of “no taxation without representation” reflected a belief that government overreach—even in modest amounts—was worth resisting.

Fast forward to today, and some activists argue that the modern tax system represents a far greater intrusion, both financially and constitutionally, than anything the founders faced.

Among the most outspoken voices making that case are Peymon Mottahedeh, founder of Freedom Law School, and former IRS Criminal Investigation Division agent Joe Banister.

For decades, they have promoted a controversial interpretation of federal income tax law, arguing that many Americans are not legally required to file or pay income taxes.

A central claim in their teachings is that the income tax system operates primarily through what they describe as “voluntary compliance.”

According to their interpretation, the IRS relies heavily on individuals voluntarily filing returns and reporting income, rather than enforcing a clearly defined legal obligation that applies to all citizens.

They argue that forms like the 1040 function as a kind of self-assessment mechanism—one that individuals complete under the assumption that they are required to do so.

Mottahedeh and Banister frequently point to Supreme Court cases as the foundation for their arguments. Supporters often cite rulings like Cheek v. United States (1991), which acknowledged that a taxpayer’s good-faith misunderstanding of tax law could negate “willfulness” in criminal cases.

Other cases are cited in discussions about the definition of “income.” For example, Burnet v. Logan (1930) addressed when income is actually realized, with the Court ruling that income could not be taxed until a taxpayer had recovered their capital investment.

Advocates use cases like this to argue that not all money received qualifies as taxable income under the law, and that the definition of income is narrower than commonly believed.

Additionally, some interpretations focus on statutory arguments tied to specific sections of the Internal Revenue Code, particularly Section 861. Proponents claim that this section limits what qualifies as taxable income to certain categories or sources.

Another case often discussed in these circles is United States v. Sullivan (1927), where the Supreme Court ruled that a taxpayer could not refuse to file a return on Fifth Amendment grounds.

Supporters of Mottahedeh and Banister’s views sometimes reference this case to highlight tensions between constitutional protections and tax enforcement, arguing that the requirement to file may conflict with individual rights.

The documentary Slave Nation brings many of these ideas together, presenting Mottahedeh’s personal story and his decades-long effort to challenge the IRS.

The film portrays him as someone who, after studying the law extensively, concluded that the income tax system is sustained more by belief and compliance than by enforceable statutes.

It also highlights Joe Banister’s journey from IRS investigator to outspoken critic, emphasizing his claim that his own research led him to question the legal foundation of the tax system.

Throughout the film and related materials, a recurring theme is that the system persists because most people never question it.

Activists argue that once individuals examine the legal arguments and court cases for themselves, they may come to different conclusions about their obligations under the law.

These claims remain highly controversial and widely debated.

Still, the movement led by figures like Mottahedeh and Banister continues to attract attention, fueled by broader concerns about government authority, taxation, and individual rights.