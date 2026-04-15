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Blaze Nathan's avatar
Blaze Nathan
16h

The problem is that in order to stop paying taxes, you must work for yourself and have a cash business that doesn't even have a bank account that the IRS can garnish from. I opted out of paying taxes decades ago in the early 90s, on the information from an elderly couple that were holding seminars explaining the "why" and "how." Unfortunately, if you are an employee working for an LLC or Corporation, your employer will eventually catch up with you as the IRS will alert them that you are "under-withholding." (I used 9 exemptions to have the least tax removed.) I got away with it for 5 years and then had a very angry office manager tell me I better comply or else. I paid off the back taxes through a Chapter 13 bankruptcy over a 4 year period, luckily 2 years of taxes were exempt from repayment, but it was painful paying this back! Also, an important P.S. the couple that ran those seminars went to prison and DIED IN PRISON.

I am certain that the IRS is totally illegal, but the financial system for all businesses is set up so that you are caught in a vice. "Individual Income Tax is Voluntary." Bullshit.

Wouldn't it be nice if President Trump made good on his musings about ending Individual Income Tax? What happened to that?

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GUILLOTINE DEPOT's avatar
GUILLOTINE DEPOT
16h

Unfortunately, and obviously by design, the tax systems are directly linked to an individuals credit score. Their entire economic model is completely dependant on usury, debt/wage slavery. If you want to level up in life materially, you have to be willing to sacrife not only your virues, but life itself.

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