Former U.S. Border Patrol Chief Greg Bovino sat down for an exclusive interview with Died Suddenly’s investigators Lauren Witzke and Edward Szall, and blew the whistle on the horrifying truth about America’s immigration crisis that accelerated under Mayorkas, and how those who helped facilitate Mayorkas’ invasion are the same people in charge of Border Patrol and Customs today.



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Bovino stated that that there are, not 10 million illegals, not even 50 million.. But ONE HUNDRED Million people in the United States illegally.

A figure even higher than a recent Yale estimate of 35 million, and that deportation efforts have all but screeched to a halt due to the fact that leadership, like Tom Homan and Border Patrol Commissioner Rodney Scott, really do not support the mass deportation initiative.

A whistleblower recently revealed that Rodney Scott was weaponizing internal affairs to target, remove, and ARREST Border Patrol agents who supported the mass deportation initiative. After our interview with Bovino, I 100% believe the whistleblower’s report to be true.

Bovino argued that the original push for large-scale deportations lost momentum not because agents on the ground failed, but because there are bad actors within Border Patrol and ICE who do not want America to be sovereign, and that those same people influenced President Trump into pulling out of Minneapolis.

He described an early phase where enforcement operations in cities like Los Angeles, Chicago, and Charlotte were aggressive, coordinated, and produced high arrest numbers. But according to Bovino, after Minneapolis, everything changed.

The Left got the dead protestors they wanted, after telling their constituents to get out into the streets and “Fight ICE!” and they weaponized the death of Alex Petti to shut down mass deportations entirely. “They are just cannon fodder to them,” Bovino stated.



“We would tell these protesters that we are arresting a child rapist, and they just didn’t care,” Boviono continued.



He pointed to what he called “subversion” among decision-makers, suggesting that polling, optics, and political pressure began to become more important than deportations.

The pullout in Minneapolis marked a clear shift, and all of America noticed it.



After the Somalian Day Care scandal proved that BILLIONS of U.S. federal taxpayer dollars were going to third world scam artists who hate our country and hate us, Bovino emphasized that the agents remained committed and ready to take their cities back.



But the mission itself changed. Instead of sweeping, large-scale removals, he said that immigration enforcement ordered that agents become more restrained, focused only on the “worst of the worst” broad deportation efforts.



“Why do we have to wait for an American to be murdered by an illegal immigrant before deporting them?” Bovino asked.

At the center of his argument is the scale of the issue itself. Bovino claimed that according to everything he has seen, there are “100 million” illegal immigrants in the U.S. as it stands currently.

Bovino also stated that Kristi Noem did a fantastic job ensuring that border patrol received EVERYTHING they needed to achieve the mass deportation initiative. After seeing the bad press and headlines, she joined Bovino for a day on the job to see what was going on herself. Noem was horrified by the violence that our border patrol agents face every day from not just the illegals themselves, but from “demonic” leftist protestors, many of whom were transgender, according to Bovino.



It’s no coincidence Noem was removed at the same time as Bovino. The duo were getting mass deportations done, until they were stopped.



So imagine this: mentally ill transgenders, all hopped up on hormone therapy, physically attacking border patrol to trigger bad media headlines.. and their strategy inevitably worked.



Now, the American taxpayer will be forced to pay 30% of their income for the remainder of their working lives, so that they can fund these Somalian Day Care Scams and Government assistance programs for Illegals. Quite Sickening.



But that’s only the beginning of the treachery..



Bovino also shared how former Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, DIRECTED border patrol agents to funnel as many illegal aliens as they could into the United States under Biden. Bovino said he couldn’t believe he was given the order, and secretly found a way to honor Mayorkas’ directive, but by funnelling these illegals the opposite way, back into their OWN countries.



Many other border patrol sectors honored Mayorkas’ directive. That is how America became invaded with an access of 70 million illegal aliens under President Biden.

Everyone remembers the Caravans. Thousands and thousands of illegals heading to the American Southern Border.. And Mayorkas let every single one of them in, embedding them deep into our country.



The invasion that Mayoraks facilitated in 4 years under the Biden Administration was nothing more than treachery. It was an intentional invasion of at least 60 million unvetted illegal aliens into the United States. Mayorkas was intentionally trying to diversify and weaken our country.

How does this not make him a traitor?

Before leaving office, Biden did NOT pardon Alejandro Mayorkas. That means that if Americans band together and demand an investigation, we could quite possibly get one.



Think of how low housing prices, crime, and taxes could be if the US could deport even half of the number of illegal immigrants Bovino claims is here?

In the exclusive interview, Bovino told us everything, and we encourage every American patriot to watch it.

Bovino said that these “immigrants don’t care about American culture or tradition” They don’t care about your grandfather who died in Vietnam, and they don’t care that you lost your son in Iraq defending our country.



A majority of these illegals are entitled, parasitic leeches who want nothing more than to take advantage of their host country until there is nothing left. America got a taste of this when Nick Shirley exposed the Somalian fraud, but there are millions more just like the Somalians doing the same exact thing.

Throughout the interview, Bovino kept returning to the same core claim: deportations didn’t slow because the system couldn’t handle it, they slowed because the will to carry it out weakened. He framed it as a decision made above the agents enforcing the policy, not by them.

Here’s the full interview:

A while ago, we calculated the implications of the great replacement and the prospect of White people becoming a minority in the United States. By 2050, White people would have to vote 85% to 90% for Republicans for them to even have a chance of winning any election.

Despite the compromised nature of the Republican party, it remains the primary avenue for promoting conservative policies. As the White population diminishes, it pressures Republicans to gradually distance themselves from their conservative and nationalist stances, effectively disarming the left’s opposition entirely.

This shift is clear in the substantial change in how Republicans perceive issues such as gay marriage and immigration. It’s also why we witness Republicans distancing themselves from genuine conservatives and nationalists.

The disparity in childbearing between conservatives and liberals presents a challenge for the left, but this is addressed through open borders and educational indoctrination, countering the conservative advantage. Media tactics, such as atrocity propaganda and the gradual normalization of once-taboo ideas in entertainment, have successfully led many conservatives to distance themselves from true conservative principles.

This has, in turn, muted opposition to the societal changes that are emerging. This is why so many who describe themselves as Republicans are easily pressured into disavowing or censuring their more conservative counterparts the left describes as ‘racist’ or ‘fascist.’

If the left can entirely reshape the moral and ideological foundations of their adversaries, effectively neutralizing their key strengths rooted in Christian morality and a sense of nationalism, how do you defeat that?

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Yes, You Are Being Replaced

American citizens had no say in the immigration act that was passed in 1965.

Nevertheless, since the act was passed, the US has taken in nearly 100 million

immigrants. The immigration act, dubbed the Hart-Celler act, is the sole driver behind the population surge America has experienced since 1965.

Because of the Hart-Celler Act, the population of the US went from 225 million in 1960 to around 325 million today., and is expected to grow to over 400 million by 2050. Without the act, the population of America would have remained around 200 million people.

Since the late 1960s, the United States has been below replacement birth rates, therefore it is mathematically impossible for Americans to have grown the population to over 300 million people based on their posterity alone.

The population surge has been driven by immigration and the children the high-birthrate immigrants are having within the US.

Because of the 1965 immigration act, the demographic makeup of the immigrant population has completely changed. In 1960 only three states received their main source of immigration from Mexico, but in 2018 over 35 states were receiving most of their immigrants from Mexico.

Today, the countries that send their immigrants have changed a bit, but the vast



majority of immigrants driving the foreign-born and total population surge are coming from South and Central America.

Because of many changes in immigration laws over the decades, it has become nearly impossible for immigrants from Europe to migrate to the US legally and become citizens.

Even though Americans had no say in this massive change for the country, the senator who was the face of the bill – Ted Kennedy – promised Americans a few things at the signing ceremony of the bill.

“It will not upset the ethnic mix of our society. It will not relax the standards of admission. It will not cause American workers to lose their jobs.”

The bill did all of those things.

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The Truth About the Border

According to a recent report from the Center for Immigration Studies, the foreign-born share of the population hit the highest point ever just in October of 2023. The Census Bureau’s Population Survey shows a 4.5 million increase in the total foreign-born share of the population since President Biden took office. And these are just the people we know about.

The Census Bureau report shows that 15 percent of the U.S. population is now foreign-born — higher than any U.S. government survey or census has ever recorded. The bureau predicted back in November that the foreign-born share was not supposed to hit 15 percent until 2033. It appears we are over 10 years ahead of schedule thanks to the Biden Administration.

But Biden only did what he promised he would do back when he was the Vice-President. Joe Biden, during the Obama administration, said the U.S. benefits from a “constant” and “unrelenting” stream of immigration -- and that those with white European heritage becoming a minority in the U.S. is “a source of our strength.”

“There is a second thing in that black box: an unrelenting stream of immigration, nonstop, nonstop,” he said.

“Folks like me who are Caucasian, of European descent, for the first time in 2017 we’ll be in an absolute minority in the United States of America, absolute minority,” he said.

“Fewer than 50% of the people in America from then and on will be white European stock,” he said. “That’s not a bad thing, that’s a source of our strength.”

The way we know that this is deliberate is that the people in charge of border security are not only doing nothing to stop this, but they’re actually helping to facilitate it, and boasting about the result.