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MusicMan54's avatar
MusicMan54
2d

This is pretty depressing. And nobody has the b@llz to say or do the right thing. Makes you wonder what threats were made to them and their families. Is this what happened to Euro countries also? Jesus, we need you now!

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Dawn Harrington's avatar
Dawn Harrington
2d

Infuriating; we voted to get the illegal O-U-T…all of them!!

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