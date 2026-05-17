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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
4dEdited

Great...more toxic chemicals in your body. The only way you can win this game is to avoid all vaccines and drugs, period. Then be more selective of what foods you consume. Screw big pharma and the junk food corporations and their marketing crappola.

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V Z's avatar
V Z
4d

Nothing personal, just business: create a problem and sell a solution! Hung them all!

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