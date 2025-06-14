The baby was born without vital signs just one week after the mother received her second Pfizer dose.

Doctors performed emergency resuscitation was successful, but now the child suffers from ongoing, unexplained health complications.

What scientists found in the child’s blood will shock you to your core.

Since the release of the COVID vaccine, health anomalies have been plaguing the medical industry left and right. Doctors, who, for the most part, have spent the last several years promoting the vaccine, are now left with the uncomfortable truth about the dangerous mRNA Spike Protein Technology: It’s toxic poison, and that poison is now being passed on to the next generation of children.

Perhaps doctors can still turn a blind eye to some of these issues, but one issue in particular is becoming to predominant to ignore: blood clots. Fibrous, white “calamari clots,” more specifically, are taking center stage in the medical industry, as the next generation of children are contracting these fibrous clots.

Slay News recently shed light on this medical mystery in an article exposing the fibrous clots that have been found in the babies and children of mothers who received the Covid Vaccine while pregnant.

Frank Bergman, reporter for Slay, writes:

“Prion-like amyloid fibrils were found in the blood of chronically ill children who had been exposed to Pfizer’s mRNA injections in utero. Amyloid fibrils are misfolded proteins or peptides that form insoluble, fibrous structures in the blood, according to PubMed. These fibrous clots are often associated with various diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.”

These clots differ in appearance from more typical grape jelly-like or chicken fat-like blood clots, given that they are tougher, stringier, and more fibrous.

What scientists found in the child’s blood has sparked concern among independent researchers.

Using microscopy and a fluorescent dye ,the child’s sample revealed abnormal, fibrillar structures.

“We are potentially looking at a generational health crisis,” McCairn warned.

The clots are also not just found in children born to vaccinated mothers, but also many COVID-vaccinated cadavers, leading to the obvious observation that they are likely a direct result of taking the COVID vaccine.

Researchers believe that the spike proteins found in COVID vaccines are causing the clots to form, which is why the structure is far tougher than your typical clot, as they closely resemble calamari. Hence, why they are referred to as “calamari clots.”

As Dr. Kevin W. McCairn explains in his substack article from earlier last month:

"Findings suggest that the clot samples exhibit hallmarks of abnormal protein aggregation consistent with pathological fibrin remodeling, including enhanced autofluorescence, beta-sheet rich domains, dense fibrillar ultrastructure, and spectral anomalies. PCR confirmed the human origin of the tissues, and preliminary evidence of molecular markers associated with recombinant spike protein exposure (SV40 & Ori) was observed."

Of course, these clots are concerning, seeing as though we still do not know the full extent of their effects on the human body, and the little we do know, closely links them to diseases like Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and sudden death.

During the Vaccine rollout- the propaganda was rampant, even Yale University School of Medicine put out a memo teaching doctors how manipulate pregnant women into taking the experimental mRNA vaccine. Making statements that they didn’t even know were true about passing “protective antibodies” which actually turned out to be fibrous clots and chronic illness.

What adds to the concern, however, isn’t just the unknown, but how frequently embalmers are finding these clots in cadavers of vaccinated people- even to this very day, 3 years after the initial vaccine rollout.

Among hundreds of embalmers surveyed, 83% reported seeing these large, fibrous white clots in corpses — clots they say have become commonplace since the vaccine rollout.

Embalmer Richard Hirschman spoke out about the clots in an interview with Dr. John Campbell, explaining that he first noticed them post-vaccine rollout in 2021. He is also still finding these calamari clots in 50% of the bodies he embalms, often in the arteries. Watch:

Hirschman’s findings are certainly not a one-off either, embalmers around the world are discovering the same odd phenomenon.

In a guest post on Laura Kasner’s substack, Tom Haviland writes about his experience at the Tennessee Funeral Directors Association Convention, where he documented how many embalmers admitted to still finding these fibrous clots in cadavers in 2025.

In his survey, he discovered an alarming percentage of clot-ridden cadavers:

“... about two-thirds of the embalmers are STILL seeing the white fibrous clots in the first half of 2025. And they are seeing these deadly clots in an average of 17% of their corpses. While the 17% represents a decrease from the 27% reported in our latest “2024 Worldwide Embalmer Blood Clot Survey,” which is a trend in the right direction, this means that the Tennessee embalmers are STILL seeing the white fibrous clots in one out of every six corpses! Similarly, 70% of the Tennessee embalmers continue to see the equally dangerous phenomenon known as micro-clotting (which the embalmers call “coffee grounds” or “dirty blood”) in an average of 17% of their corpses as well. As we have previously discussed, micro-clotting occurs in very small blood vessels, and it can block the exchange of oxygen at the lungs, and then the carrying of that oxygen to all major organs of your body including the brain and the eyes.”

It is a shocking revelation, indeed. While we knew for years that embalmers were finding these bizarre clots, the fact that little babies and children are now turning up with the “Calamari Clot Syndrome” shows that the toxic mRNA technology does not die off, but also passes on to the next generation.



