A short video clip circulating widely on Instagram shows an exchange between Senator Ron Johnson and Brian Hooker, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer at Children’s Health Defense.

The video, running about 40 seconds, was taken from a U.S. Senate hearing and has drawn attention for its focus on financial incentives tied to childhood vaccinations.

At the start of the clip, Senator Johnson poses a direct question: “Do pediatricians get incentivized with percent vaccination of their?”

Hooker responds, “Yeah, they’re typically incentivized directly by HMOs.” He continues, “HMO’s buy and sell vaccines so vaccines are big businesses for HMOs.”

Hooker then details the range of incentives that he says are available to pediatricians: “But the incentivization is usually anywhere from $200 to $600 per fully vaccinated patient as long as a certain percentage of their practice is fully vaccinated.”

The clip concludes with Hooker stating, “to a million or more per year just in those incentives.”

Brian Hooker serves as the Chief Scientific Officer at Children’s Health Defense, an organization known for its advocacy on vaccine safety issues. He has testified and written extensively on vaccine policy, regulation, and reporting systems.

Senator Ron Johnson, who represents Wisconsin, has chaired and participated in multiple Senate hearings examining government health policies and medical oversight.

His line of questioning in this exchange centered specifically on whether pediatricians receive bonuses or payments tied to maintaining high vaccination rates among their patients.

The concept of provider incentives is not unique to vaccines. In the U.S. healthcare system, quality metrics and performance benchmarks are often tied to financial bonuses for physicians and clinics. These may include meeting preventive care targets such as cancer screenings, blood pressure control, or immunization coverage.

According to publicly available documents from certain health insurers, vaccination benchmarks are sometimes included in “pay-for-performance” contracts with physicians.

For example, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan has published guidelines indicating that practices can receive bonus payments if they meet or exceed childhood immunization targets. These programs, however, vary by insurer and by state, and the amounts can differ widely.

While the Instagram video is only a short excerpt, its viral spread has prompted discussion across social media platforms. Supporters of the clip have highlighted Hooker’s statements as evidence that vaccines represent a significant revenue stream for healthcare providers and insurers.

Others have pointed out that incentive programs are a common feature of the healthcare system aimed at encouraging adherence to recommended standards of care.

While cancer drugs bring in the most revenue for Big Pharma, it’s important to note that the COVID vaccine brought in around twenty times more in just one year than OxyContin did in twenty years.

In a post on X, Dr. Mary Talley Bowden highlighted what she described as a stark financial incentive embedded in the COVID-19 healthcare response as well.

She stated that had she vaccinated the roughly 6,000 COVID patients she treated, she could have earned more than $35 million, contrasting that figure with her decision to focus on patient care rather than vaccine administration.

Bowden further pointed to hospital billing practices, claiming that some hospitals collected up to $5,920.50 per shot, a figure she used to underscore concerns about profit-driven medicine.

Her remarks have fueled renewed debate over the role of financial incentives in public health decisions and whether they may have influenced institutional behavior during the pandemic.

_______________________________

We’ve all been popping vitamins like candy lately…

But according to Harvard, THIS vitamin has been linked to cancer!

The sad news is…

This vitamin is in the top 5 most purchased supplements in the United States.

And there’s a high chance you’re taking this vitamin too.

So please, I urge you to check this out