Died Suddenly's Substack

Died Suddenly's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
1d

Thank you for this clip DSN, i will include it here:

Autism Pre-Conditioning & Normalization: Production Begins on Film 'Rain Man' in 1986, Same Year Congress Grants Immunity Shield to Vaccine Architechs: https://tritorch.substack.com/p/autism-pre-conditioning-and-normalization

Reply
Share
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
1dEdited

According to pediatrician Dr. Joel “Gator” Warsh talking on The HighWire with Del Bigtree (1-22-2026), pediatricians make only pennies on vaccinations and they are not the main source of pediatrician incomes. What gives? As usual, someone is lying...but who?

Reply
Share
3 replies
19 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Died Suddenly News · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture