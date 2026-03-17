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Teresa's avatar
Teresa
2d

Pure hearsay and speculation. All lies designed to fracture the Trump base and scare people.. Trump is not a dumby. USA and its military are doing just fine under Trump's leadership.

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Charisse's avatar
Charisse
2d

Good for Joe Kent writing down on his resignation about Israel. We have no one in our government that we can trust, nobody cares about the United States of America. Are men and women will be sacrificing their lives for Israel, not for United States. Shame on Trump.

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