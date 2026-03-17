Over the course of the last 4 years, this same military source has shared with the Died Suddenly investigators intel that has never once been wrong.

Please feel free to pray about this and use discernment in what we are about to share:

Our military source tells us that America has only one week of missiles left to defend allies in Middle East.

He says that nukes, invasion, and war with Russia all on the table.

Joe Kent resigned for one simple reason: he knows the Iran war is going poorly, was started purely by Israel lying and manipulating Trump, and he refuses to lie about those facts publicly.

After speaking to several national security sources, This is the summary of what they have told us.

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1. Missile Defense Collapse Is Imminent

America is one week from exhausting our supply of interceptor missiles.

Without them, we have no effective means of stopping incoming missiles and drones targeting Israel, Jordan, Qatar, UAE, and Saudi Arabia.

Iran knows this.

They have intentionally held back their most advanced and deadly cruise missiles. Attempts by the U.S. to destroy those launch sites have failed. Many remain operational and ready.

If America cannot protect its allies:

• They will sue for peace without us

• Israel will face massive casualties

The stockpile is already dangerously low due to ongoing defense commitments since the October 7 attacks and the war in Ukraine.

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2. Iran’s Leadership Survived—and Escaped

The current Supreme Leader of Iran, Mojtaba Khamenei:

• Survived the initial decapitation strike

• Survived follow-on assassination attempts

• Has now reportedly fled to Russia

The United States is now weighing an extraordinary escalation: attempting to kill him in Moscow.

That would mean direct conflict with Russia.

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3. Netanyahu’s Silence Raises Alarm

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has:

• Held no press conferences

• Done no major media interviews

• Remained out of sight, even remotely

Many in Washington are beginning to question whether rumors of his demise are more credible than previously believed.

AI videos or not—if Iran believes they have killed or gravely injured him, surrender is off the table permanently.

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4. No Good Options Left: America has no clear path to victory.

This war needed to end quickly due to:

• Terrain disadvantages

• Distance and logistics

• Lack of ground forces

• The durability of the Iranian regime

Now, only bad options remain.

Those being considered:

• Nuclear escalation

• Advanced “futuristic” weapons

• Technologies reportedly used in Venezuela to intimidate adversaries

Meanwhile, those same adversaries are now watching as America struggles in a drawn-out conflict against one of the most powerful nations in the Middle East.

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5. China May Move on Taiwan

China is reportedly weighing an invasion of Taiwan as early as July.

Why?

Because the U.S. is:

• Distracted

• Depleted

• Burning through stockpiles, troops, and resources

The Iran conflict may be creating the exact window China has been waiting for.

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6. Mounting U.S. Losses—and Strategic Exposure

U.S. casualties have reportedly reached 500.

Many wounded and dead have not yet been publicly acknowledged.

Additional losses include:

• 4 fixed-wing aircraft (more than the last 20 years of war)

Meanwhile:

• Russia and China are harvesting battlefield data

• Both are providing intelligence and satellite support to Iran

Most alarming:

They have reportedly cracked communication signals for U.S. B-2 bombers.

That means:

• Previously stealth nuclear delivery systems may now be trackable

• They could potentially be intercepted and shot down

This is a direct hit to U.S. nuclear deterrence—and the balance of power.

This war may have evened the playing field for China.

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The Bottom Line

America’s only options are bad.

Kent understood that when he resigned.

The best move now is simple:

• Stop digging

• Cease combat operations

• Prevent escalation into a global war

Before more Americans and allies are killed.

And finally:

Blame should be placed—rightfully—on Israel and its network of proxy influencers and lobbyists for driving this conflict in pursuit of their own interests, not ours.

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