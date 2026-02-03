Died Suddenly's Substack

Died Suddenly's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
14h

To give an idea how vile these things are: The stage set of Ellen's show is a tribute to Epstein's island and the moloch temple there. These mosters are wicked beyond imagination and their satanic religion has ripped through hollywood, the governemnt, and the wealthy like an STD.

"Hey, don't call me a cynic but I'm starting to think these blood drinking, moloch worshiping pedophiles who run our government might not have our best interests in mind. —Norm Macdonald, Lost at 61

Bill Gates on Epstein: “His lifestyle is very different and kind of intriguing although it would not work for me.”

Congressman Burchett on Compromised Government: "...And too many of my colleagues I'm afraid are compromised, uh, in this area for whatever reason. Somebody's whispered in their ear and said hey, you don't want something to come out on something else you better keep your mouth shut on this. And that's exactly what they've done. And um, it continues to go whether it's the honey pot the Russians use to use or something worse I don't know but but it's clearly, you see that up and down the line... So obviously the um, congress has been compromised and this continues on through the White House, through the Justice Department.. it's uh, the trash can is very deep. It uh, it's not a swamp it's an open sewer."

There is a reason pedophiles are viciously beaten to death in prison. Even the most loathsome and hardest of hard criminals know that you do not violate the most innocent, impressionable, and vulnerable among us. Only demons like Epstein et el do that.

Reply
Share
Sam Glionna's avatar
Sam Glionna
11h

DUH! This was NEVER a pandemic. It was a planned, engineered GENOCIDE. Gates needs to join Epstein, along with THOUSANDS of others!

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Died Suddenly News · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture