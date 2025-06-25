

Two weeks ago, Died Suddenly reported on the horrifying case of a child born with fibrous clots. It happened just one week after the mother received her second Pfizer dose, sounding alarms about the SIDS-vaccine link, and the COVID vaccine’s tendency to cause potentially fatal clots.

We’re told by the mainstream media, however, that such occurrences are infrequent, and therefore bear minimum cause for concern. Time Magazine, for example, regarded the clots as “rare” in a 2024 article entitled “Genetics Played Role in Rare Blood Clots Linked to COVID-19 Vaccines, Researchers Find.”

The report implies several deceiving notions about COVID vaccine-related clots, starting with the concept that such clots are “rare,” also that “genetics” are the real culprit, and finally, that the cases are past tense, hence the word “played.”

It’s all extremely misleading. The truth is that we are hearing constant reports about various types of clots found in the arteries of cadavers from vaccinated individuals, and since the vaccine continues to exist on the market, the idea that the issue is no longer prevalent is simply illogical. For as long as it is available, people will continue to take it, thus, we continue to see cases of abnormal clotting.

People are suffering as a result of the clot shot, and they are suffering at a VERY young age.

Richard Hirschman posted a video on his X account, documenting abnormal, silicone sealant-like clots that Irish embalmer John McGee found in the jugular vein of a deceased person. McGee explains in the video that he, along with other embalmers, have been witnessing similar clotting since 2021, which was when the mass vaccination campaign was in full-swing. Watch:

Richard Hirschman explained in his own post regarding McGee’s video that “This issue isn't going away, and I still see it often. This is a global issue and I think everyone knows that it's probably related to the COVID-19 spike protein and the mRNA gene therapy.”

Another example was also presented in the thread by John Olooney, who posted a video of very similar clots found in a man in his 30s. Watch:

How is it possible that this fatal clotting is not a cause for concern for the United States government, or any other first world governments, for that matter?

Well, perhaps for the first time ever, we have real hope that the public will finally be informed of the truth, at the very least, from a mainstream source. HHS Secretary RFK Jr.’s new CDC vaccine panel is meeting this week for the first time to discuss immunization schedules and best practices to promote to the public. The panel includes several COVID vaccine critics, such as Dr. Robert Malone, who has been leading the charge for medical freedom, free speech, and the truth about the COVID vaccine’s risks.

It’s unlikely that the media will report fairly on the decisions that RFK’s new panel comes to, but at least the American public will have a more trustworthy government source. Even if their guidance prevents one person from taking the COVID vaccine, that is still one life potentially saved.