Died’s Substack

Died’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dutchmn007's avatar
Dutchmn007
7d

Graduate of Mortuary Science College here & active embalmer for several years; a blood clot has the consistency & color of blackberry jam. These fibrous clots are something entirely new.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
Henry's avatar
Henry
7dEdited

This is so sad what’s going on. It’s crazy even the famous people left and right dropping dead or/even having cancers in remission and then coming back with a vengeance and dieing. I guess the evil ones in charge don’t care about who this affects. Between the jabs, water, food, air everything is contaminated. On u tube wild fish up north are taken out of their homes brought to a lab put into a pool where it puts them out, sends them down face first through a tunnel like structure to be grabbed and jabbed and then into a recovery pool to then be sent back into the wild. WTF is that all about? It’s crazy!!!!!😡😳

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
38 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Died Suddenly News
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture