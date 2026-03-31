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Ben Fen's avatar
Ben Fen
6d

GLP-1s will achieve that objective by changing the slope of longevity accelerating premature death ensuring fewer opportunities for later in life cancers to occur. Kill the person with GLPs before a cancer does! Brilliant.

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Peter Stellas's avatar
Peter Stellas
6d

After enduring a few, very lengthy and extremely repetitious (propagandizing) offers like this one, on this substack, I have clearly understood that they are marketing scams. The narrative structure is the same....repetitive to extremes, in order to plant the message firmly into the reader's conscience, continually baiting the reader with another side offer, adding free specials valued at arbitrary amounts by the seller, giving a list of deliriously happy users, extolling the narrator's high credentials, and, of course, offering a money back guarantee. The reader is obligated to listen to the entire message before knowing what the n Heavenly offer will cost.

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