Died Suddenly's Substack

Died Suddenly's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ferg ferguson's avatar
Ferg ferguson
15h

Excellent info coming to me just as I’m considering a biopsy of my lung….👍

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 replies by Died Suddenly News and others
Esperanza Nemec's avatar
Esperanza Nemec
15h

This happened to my dog. She had a tumor en her bladder and after she had the biopsy she went down the hill and died two after. I did my research about biopsies and find out exactly what this doctor says. Not only happens in humans but animals too. My dog was very happy and was feeling like she didn't had a tumor. Now, I won't have any biopsy on me or my other dog. Thank you for this wonderful article. I will share it with families and friends.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Died Suddenly News
67 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Died Suddenly News
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture