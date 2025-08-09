Doctor Who Has Saved Thousands of Lives Says Tumors are Protective Mechanisms but Biopsies Release Cancer Cells and Kill You

In a bold and controversial video recirculating on social media, Dr Leonard Coldwell, challenges conventional views of cancer, arguing that tumors are not malignant invaders but protective mechanisms created by the body to contain toxins.

“The tumor is working on keeping you alive,” he says. “Cancer is not even an illness. Cancer is a symptom.”

Dr. Leonard Coldwell has seen 66,000 patients, with 35,000 of them having cancer. He has the highest known cancer patient cure rate of over 92.3%.

This figure is based on the clinical and scientific research of the Schmargendorf Health Institute, Berlin, under the scientific leadership of Dr. Med. Thomas Hohn.

In the video, Coldwell begins by challenging the mainstream narrative around cancer. “The tumor is working on keeping you alive,” he says, suggesting that tumors form as a protective response to overwhelming internal toxicity.

Rather than framing cancer as a random genetic disaster or a purely cellular malfunction, this perspective posits that cancer is a biological adaptation—a last-ditch effort by the body to wall off and neutralize harmful substances that would otherwise cause systemic collapse.

This concept aligns with certain holistic or functional medicine viewpoints, which argue that chronic diseases often stem from environmental, dietary, and emotional imbalances. In this model, cancer is not the primary problem—it’s the red flag. The real issue lies upstream: years of exposure to toxins, processed foods, unresolved trauma, and cellular inflammation.

“So the body builds a bubble, a tumor, and collects all these poisons and keeps the poisons on one spot where they don't do harm. That's a tumor,” Colwell says, “so that's why it's so dangerous if anybody comes with a needle, with a needle biopsy, and pinches into this tumor and releases the toxins into the system. And all of a sudden they find you have a very fast-growing, very aggressive cancer that you didn't have before the needle biopsy.”



Coldwell is describing an occurrence called "needle seeding", an instance of biopsies spreading cancer.

The idea gained traction following the publication of a book in 2012 by urologist Ronald Wheeler, whose medical licsence was revoked in 2017. Dr Wheeler was convinced that needle biopsies of prostate cancer spread cancer cells outside the prostate.

Needle tract seeding refers to implantation of tumor cells by contamination when instruments like biopsy needles are used to examine, excise, or ablate a tumor. Implantation alongthe needle tract may lead to a change in the stage of the tumor, converting a resectable tumor into an inoperable one.

A 2019 systematic review and meta-analysis published in European Urology Oncology examined the phenomenon of needle-tract tumor seeding following image-guided renal mass biopsies, a concern raised by critics of routine biopsy procedures. The authors analyzed multiple studies and found that while the risk is low, it is real.

According to the abstract, “Needle-tract tumor seeding is a rare but documented complication of percutaneous biopsy of renal masses.” This lends scientific support to concerns like those expressed by Dr. Leonard Coldwell, who warns that puncturing a tumor could potentially spread cancerous cells into surrounding tissue or the bloodstream.

Another 2025 study published in Molecular Cancer supports the idea that tumors may function not solely as pathological growths, but as dynamic microenvironments designed to preserve cellular survival under stress. According to the authors, “the tumor microenvironment (TME) functions as a protective niche that shields malignant and non-malignant cells alike from metabolic, immunological, and oxidative stress.” This aligns with Dr. Leonard Coldwell’s assertion that tumors may form in response to internal toxicity as a protective mechanism.

The study further states that tumors adaptively shape their local environment through “secreted cytokines, altered extracellular matrix components, and immune-modulatory pathways” that help sustain the tissue despite systemic imbalance.

Notably, researchers observed that these environments may “orchestrate localized homeostasis” even when the rest of the body is compromised. While the study does not go as far as to say cancer is not a disease, it does acknowledge that tumor behavior reflects an evolved survival strategy, adding nuance to conventional views and lending partial support to Coldwell’s broader claims.



We are a sponsor supported network, please support our investigations and work by supporting our sponsors. All Family Pharmacy is a U.S.A based pharmacy whose licensed doctors can provide you with Menbendazole, HCQ, and affordable ivermectin for as low as $2 per capsule. Let them know Died Suddenly sent you! Click here to receive your prescriptions and medications and have them shipped directly to your door. Or visit https://AllFamilyPharmacy.com/DS



