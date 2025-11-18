Click HERE Before Midnight to Lock In Your FREE Silver Offer!

A video circulating widely on Instagram features neonatologist Dr. Paul A. Byrne delivering a controversial critique of the medical definition of “brain death” and its role in organ transplantation. In the video, Dr. Byrne asserts that the concept of brain death is not only misleading but was created primarily to facilitate the harvesting of organs.

Dr. Byrne opens the statement by declaring, “Brain death is a lie, so people don’t even realize it’s a lie anymore. But it’s been a lie from the beginning, continues to be a lie.” He goes on to allege that brain death was defined largely “to get organs, but then also so they don’t waste money on treating people who aren’t ever going to get a job, who are just gonna live and not die.”

He elaborates: “So you see what brain death is. It’s primarily a way to get organs. You cannot get any organs from a cadaver. Every organ that’s transplanted is healthy, and you can only get healthy organs from living persons.” Later in the video, he repeats the claim: “You cannot get any organs for transplanting.”

Dr. Byrne emphasizes the emotional impact of this information on his audience, stating, “The things I’m telling you, you are not allowed to hear because if you hear it, you will be upset—as all three of you are upset, and rightly so. You should be upset.”

He continues by focusing on young donors, saying, “Whose organs do they want? Well, certainly from all children, but especially the people who are 16 to 30, and their life is in jeopardy if they’re unconscious on a ventilator. They’re going to get their organs.”

He also described individuals declared brain dead as still showing signs of life: “Everybody who’s called brain dead has a beating heart, circulation, and respiration. That if [they] didn’t have that, they wouldn’t have to call him brain dead. You can call him dead.”

“Brain death” is a medically and legally recognized condition defined as the irreversible cessation of all brain function, including the brain stem. It is accepted in many jurisdictions worldwide to declare death even when artificial life support maintains heartbeat and breathing.

However, Dr. Byrne disputes this criteria, arguing that brain-dead patients may retain vital signs such as heartbeat, circulation, and respiration, suggesting they are not truly deceased.

Dr. Paul A. Byrne co-authored the paper “Brain Death—The Patient, the Physician, and Society,” in which he examines the medical, legal, and ethical dimensions of brain death definitions. The paper questions whether the criteria used truly correspond to the end of a person’s life and warns of societal implications tied to declaring death based on neurological criteria.

In one haunting story of many, a man declared dead and prepped for organ donation at Baptist Health Richmond Hospital in Kentucky suddenly showed signs of life while staff were preparing to harvest his organs.

The patient, identified as Anthony Thomas “TJ” Hoover II, was admitted in October 2021 following a drug overdose and was later pronounced brain-dead or circulatory-dead, depending on the report. When the “honour walk”—a farewell corridor lined with hospital staff and family members—was held, his sister says she saw his eyes open. Medically the staff dismissed this as reflexes.

However, once taken into the operating room for organ retrieval, preservation staff reportedly saw him thrashing and exhibiting visible signs of consciousness. The procedure was immediately halted. Since the incident, a federal and state investigation has been launched, and Hoover remains alive, but with serious impairments to memory, mobility, and speech—and under the guardianship of his sister.

Stories like this rarely make headlines, but they’re far from isolated. Across the U.S. and beyond, there have been scattered reports of patients declared dead—or close enough to it—only to show signs of life as organ retrieval plans were already underway.

These incidents are often minimized, dismissed as “reflexes,” “miscommunication,” or “rare protocol failures,” and because the organ donation system is tightly shielded by medical, ethical, and institutional layers, cases like this slip quietly into legal files rather than public awareness. Critics argue that the pressure to secure viable organs, paired with ambiguous definitions of death—especially around brain-death determinations—creates a system where this is inevitable.