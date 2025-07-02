UPDATE: We have received numerous messages asking where to purchase the medications Mel Gibson’s friends used to treat their cancer. You can purchase Ivermectin and Mebendazole, to be delivered straight to your door Here

In a revelation sending shockwaves through the medical-industrial complex, a renowned doctor has exposed what could be the most explosive medical cover-up of our time: a dirt-cheap, FDA-approved cancer-fighting drug duo that’s being deliberately ignored, suppressed, and ridiculed by the pharmaceutical elite.

Despite the recent criticisms surrounding Dr. McCullough from the health community, this report is a must read for all those who are amidst the cancer battle.

According to Dr. Peter McCullough, the cancer industry isn’t interested in curing the disease—it’s interested in managing it. Why? Because cancer is a $200 billion-a-year business, and that number is only growing.

Cancer drug revenues among major pharmaceutical companies jumped from $55.8 billion to $95.1 billion (adjusted for inflation) over the decade.



A recent study published in a cancer medical journal shows cancer drug revenues surged by 70% between 2010 and 2019, while non-cancer drug sales plummeted. Despite the price explosion, survival rates barely budged—a damning indictment of a system driven not by health outcomes, but by dollar signs.

While cancer drugs bring in the most revenue for Big Pharma, it's important to note that the COVID vaccine brought in around twenty times more in just one year than OxyContin did in twenty years.

And now, enter the disruptors: Ivermectin and Mebendazole.

These two off-patent, decades-old anti-parasitic drugs—one commonly used to treat head lice, the other for pinworms—are now emerging as possible cancer killers. Dozens of preclinical studies and anecdotal reports suggest they show powerful activity against a wide range of cancers, including some of the most aggressive forms. And unlike chemotherapy or immunotherapy, they cost just a few dollars a dose.

Dr. McCullough, has gone public with evidence that these drugs, when used together, appear to disrupt cancer cell metabolism, trigger apoptosis (cell death), and inhibit tumor growth. But because they lack patent protection and promise no windfall profits, Big Pharma and its media allies have every incentive to bury them.

Hollywood even chimed in. Actor Mel Gibson recently Joe Rogan that three people close to him beat terminal cancer using ivermectin and fenbendazole (another similar anti-parasitic). Rogan’s massive audience lit up like wildfire—sparking a frenzy of searches and questions.

Here are some of the scientific studies that suggest these drugs may actually work to fight cancer, showing both Dr Peter McCullough and Mel Gibson may be right…

Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma (ESCC)



A 2020 study showed ivermectin significantly inhibited ESCC cell growth, migration, invasion, and even metastasis in mice. It triggered apoptosis—activating caspase‑3/parp and downregulating survival proteins—while also reducing key metastasis enzymes MMP‑2/9

Solid Tumors (breast, colon, ovarian, leukemia, glioblastoma)

Reviews of multiple preclinical studies highlight ivermectin's ability to inhibit proliferation, induce apoptosis and autophagy, and suppress tumor growth by over 50% in murine models at doses consistent with human use.

Metastasis Suppression

In breast and colorectal cancer models, ivermectin inhibited cell motility and metastasis by disrupting Wnt/β‑catenin/integrin β1/FAK signaling pathway

Bladder Cancer

In vitro research on urothelial carcinoma shows ivermectin causes cell cycle arrest and caspase-dependent apoptosis.

Glioblastoma

Mebendazole improved survival and reduced tumor burden in mouse models of aggressive brain cancer.

Colon Cancer

Studies show both in vitro and vivo efficacy, reducing tumor growth in animal models.

Apoptosis in breast and colon cancer cells

Bedimidazole-class drugs, including mebendazole, were found to induce apoptopic cell death in breast and colon cancer lines.

These are things that the mainstream media used to tell a bit of the truth about years ago. Now, they won’t dare to mention there could be a link or deny it completely every time these stories hit the news cycle.

In an interview with The Economist over 6 years ago, a mother of two young boys named Melanie Kennedy spoke about the different unorthodox ways that she was fighting her cancer.

One of those ways was with mebendazole.

Melanie Kennedy was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2013. The disease later spread to her liver, and doctors gave her a prognosis of just 5 years to live. Facing an incurable diagnosis, she was determined to explore every possible option.

“No one wants to leave their children behind or die young,” Kennedy said. Driven by her desire to watch her children grow up, Melanie began researching experimental and alternative treatments. “I looked into a wide range of possibilities, I was determined to beat that five-year timeline. That’s when I discovered repurposed drugs.”

Through a private health clinic, Melanie began a treatment regimen that combined repurposed medications with her ongoing NHS chemotherapy. The clinic advised her to take several off-label drugs: doxycycline, an antibiotic; metformin, typically prescribed for type 2 diabetes; a statin to lower cholesterol; and mebendazole, a common anti-parasitic drug.

The Economist posted this story to their YouTube Channel. Of course, this was right as COVID started to make headlines, but before the public was banned from questioning anyone in the media or pharmaceutical industry about the ‘approved’ medical treatments.

We witnessed supposed health authorities enforce harmful mandates, promote untested injections, and back ineffective treatments—while silencing the brave, honest voices who tried to speak the truth. Now, many of the same corrupt figures behind the pandemic circus are lining their pockets from the next looming crisis: cancer.

A growing number of people, including a high-ranking Japanese official, now suspect a disturbing connection between the COVID vaccine and the sharp increase in cancer cases.



