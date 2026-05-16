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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
5d

Whenever you ask these virology clowns a real question, they always present silly excuses. When you realize that 90% of the modern stone age medical mafia depends upon the existence of viruses and germ theory, you can understand their beating around the bush. Far too much is at stake and keeping these lies etched in the minds of the medical system and the public is of the utmost importance.

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Peter Stellas's avatar
Peter Stellas
5d

Dr. Bailey raises some profoundly logical questions for which we need the answers. If viruses are just another concoction of propaganda, by Big Pharma and promoters of Rockefeller ambitions, then we have been hoaxed again and again and it is time for many to wake up and chase those crooks off the earth. I am not afraid to even suggest that capital punishment should be reinstated for those who, for the sake of self profit and power gain, lead millions to premature death and tragic illness until they die.

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