A newly resurfaced CIA document is sending shockwaves through the internet, reviving a Cold War–era scientific mystery that had been locked away in intelligence archives for more than six decades.

The report, originally produced in February 1951 and quietly declassified recently, summarizes a Soviet scientific study that explored an unusual possibility that cancerous tumors and parasitic worms might share striking biochemical similarities.

For years the document sat unnoticed in the CIA’s massive reading room archive. But after resurfacing online recently, it has ignited renewed curiosity about what American intelligence analysts were studying during the early days of the Cold War—and whether a tantalizing clue about cancer research may have been hidden for generations.

The CIA report was based on a 1950 paper published in the Soviet scientific journal Priroda by Professor V. V. Alpatov, a researcher examining the biochemical behavior of endoparasites—organisms that live inside a host body.

American intelligence analysts translated and circulated the study because Soviet advances in biology and medicine were closely monitored at the time. During the Cold War, breakthroughs in science were considered strategically important, potentially influencing public health, military medicine, and even biological warfare research.

But what the Soviet researchers described was startling.

According to the CIA summary, scientists noticed that parasitic worms and cancer cells appeared to thrive under remarkably similar metabolic conditions.

Both organisms were observed to rely heavily on anaerobic metabolism, meaning they could generate energy even when oxygen levels were extremely low. Tumors often grow in densely packed tissues where blood supply is limited, forcing them to adapt to oxygen-poor environments. Parasitic worms living inside the body exhibit similar energy strategies.

The research also found that both parasites and tumors accumulated unusually large reserves of glycogen, a form of stored cellular energy.

Scientists classified these tissues as having an “aerofermentor” metabolic type, a term used by German scientist Th. Brand to describe cells capable of generating energy both with and without oxygen. This dual capability could explain how tumors survive in hostile environments inside the body.

The Soviet researchers didn’t stop at metabolism. They also explored how certain chemical compounds affected both parasites and tumors in laboratory experiments.

One compound highlighted in the CIA document was Myracyl D, a drug originally developed in 1938 by German chemist H. Mauss. The compound had already shown effectiveness against bilharzia, a parasitic disease caused by blood flukes.

But according to the Soviet research, Myracyl D also demonstrated activity against malignant tumor growths.

Another substance examined was Guanozolo, a guanine-like compound that interferes with the production of nucleic acids—the chemical building blocks of DNA and RNA. Laboratory tests showed that the compound could suppress nucleic acid synthesis in microorganisms and in tumors grown in mice.

Because cancer cells depend on rapid DNA replication in order to multiply uncontrollably, interfering with that process could potentially slow tumor growth.

We have partnered up with All Family Pharmacy to bring you Ivermectin and more. Visit AllFamilyPharmacy.com/DS and use code DS10 for an additional 10% off.

Even more intriguing were experiments involving a chemical known as atebrin, which exists in two mirror-image molecular forms. Researchers observed that tumors, certain mollusks with left-spiraling shells, and parasitic worms reacted differently to the compound than normal tissues.

This unusual response led scientists to speculate that tumor cells and parasites might possess chemically inverted receptors, meaning their molecular structures interact with drugs differently than healthy cells.

The Soviet researchers ultimately proposed that parasites and tumors could share several biological features, including unusual enzyme systems, altered purine metabolism involved in nucleic acid production, and distinctive antigen structures.

They theorized that cancer might arise from chemical changes within the cell’s internal environment, particularly changes affecting enzymes and proteins responsible for regulating cellular behavior.

In recent years, some researchers have also explored whether certain anti-parasitic drugs may have anti-cancer potential. Laboratory and early-stage studies have examined compounds originally developed to fight parasites to see whether they might disrupt tumor metabolism, interfere with cancer cell replication, or trigger cell death in malignant tissues.

Meanwhile, the rediscovered CIA document provides a fascinating glimpse into a time when scientists on both sides of the Iron Curtain were racing to understand one of medicine’s greatest mysteries.

During the mid-20th century, cancer biology was still largely uncharted territory. Researchers were experimenting with bold theories, strange biochemical connections, and unconventional treatments in the hope of unlocking the secrets of malignant disease.

More than seventy years later, the Cold War file now circulating online reveals just how far some of those early investigations ventured—and how many scientific questions from that era remain part of the ongoing search for answers.