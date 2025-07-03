In a recent interview with Tucker Carlson, U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. renewed his long-standing allegation that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) “covered up” data tying the hepatitis B vaccine to autism.

Kennedy asserted that the CDC “kept the study secret and then manipulated it through five different iterations to try to bury the link,” by “getting rid of older children” and re-stratifying data in order to obscure an alleged correlation.

What Kennedy Claimed:



Data suppression: He alleged that CDC officials concealed study findings showing a dramatic link—“1,135% higher autism rate”—between early hepatitis B vaccination and autism.

Data manipulation: According to Kennedy, studies were reworked multiple times, excluding certain birth cohorts and younger age groups to dilute the statistical association.



These accusations echo campaigns by anti-vaccine advocates over the past two decades, pointing to early discussions around thimerosal (a mercury-based preservative used in vaccines) and a controversial 2000 Simpsonwood meeting. Kennedy previously wrote about this in his 2005 article “Deadly Immunity,” suggesting there was a clandestine effort to obscure risks



Kennedy’s resurgence of these claims comes amid his restructuring of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), including appointing vaccine critics such as Dr. David Geier to reanalyze Vaccine Safety Datalink data. These changes signal a shift toward deep scrutiny of vaccine policy and hesitancy toward established safety guidance

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has faced internal resistance while attempting to increase transparency around vaccine safety. According to reports, Kennedy’s team sought access to the federal VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System) database to review potential issues with vaccine-related injuries.

However, Dr. Peter Marks, then head of the FDA’s vaccine division, refused to provide full access, citing concerns about data manipulation. Kennedy’s office argued that their aim was to modernize and open up the system for public accountability, not to interfere with scientific integrity.

Despite these intentions, Marks allegedly helped block reforms and later resigned—claiming he was pressured to do so by higher-level officials.



Good Riddance.