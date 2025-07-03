Died’s Substack

Died’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mary's avatar
Mary
2d

Why are these bastards not in prison is my question to the Congress and Senate and fricking feckless judicial (corrupt) system? The pain and anguish these monsters have caused so many people is unconscionable. There are thousands of children that were given hep B that had autism type issues that were had autism symptoms that were not full autism that went under the radar of the "Doc-tors". The children are now young adults that don't even know that this caused many life issues in behavior. 32 years ago, many of us trusted the medical system, they unleashed these vaccines on children who had zero exposure to Hepatitis. My brother, participated in the study to develop this vaccine when he was in college, and go figure, he developed Hepatitis B from the study. Let's go back further, my mother got "Polio" in 1934 at the age of two, and we know how "Polio" was developed. My mother was crippled from it and suffered a wretched life because of it. Families have many stories to tell about what they have done to us. We are just a different type of "Beagle" to them. How about the perps and "Fouci's" that did this go to prison and spend the rest of their lives in a gulag like Alcatraz or GETMO. I don't care how old they are, send them. Actually, I don't care if they feed them to the sharks. The monsters must be prosecuted, but it sure seems like they just keep doing it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
BobbyL's avatar
BobbyL
2d

But no ban on the "safe and effective" covid shots. Hmmmmm.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
20 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Died Suddenly News
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture