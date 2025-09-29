The Investigators of the Charlie Kirk assassination have revealed two new revelations, since releasing the official police report for pubic view: An underground tunnel route taken by suspect Tyler Robinson and a phone call he made just moments before opening fire.

According to law enforcement records, surveillance footage shows Robinson arriving on campus early that morning in a gray Dodge Challenger, wearing a maroon t-shirt, shorts, and a black hat. Investigators now believe that, rather than heading directly to the Losee Center rooftop where the shooting occurred, Robinson accessed part of the university’s underground tunnel system. Sources familiar with the investigation said the tunnels would have allowed him to move across portions of the campus largely undetected, bypassing outdoor cameras and pedestrian areas.

“This was not a spur-of-the-moment act,” one investigator told reporters. “The suspect deliberately used infrastructure most students don’t even know about, in order to conceal his movements.”

The Police Report reads: “At approximately 1150 hours, UVU surveillance cameras first captured Suspect walking south on the east side of Campus Drive, approximately 800 West. Suspect walked south through the parking lot and approached a pedestrian tunnel that runs underneath Campus Drive. Before entering the tunnel, Suspect paused at the top of the stairs and pulled out what appeared to be a cellphone from his right pocket using his right hand at approximately 1153 hours. Suspect eventually put what appeared to be a cellphone back in his right pants pocket using his right hand. Surveillance captured Suspect making his way toward the Losee Center.”

The rooftop of the Losee Center overlooks the courtyard where Kirk’s event was being held. At approximately 12:22 p.m., Robinson was observed lying in a prone shooting position, facing west toward the crowd. Just a minute later, a single shot rang out, striking Kirk. Surveillance shows Robinson quickly abandoning his position, sprinting across the roof, and lowering himself down the northeast corner before fleeing toward a nearby grassy area.

What investigators are zeroing in on, however, is a phone call Robinson allegedly made shortly before taking that shot.

Records obtained from Tyler Robinson’s cell carrier show an outgoing call placed at 12:21 p.m.

just ONE minute before the shooting. Authorities have not disclosed the recipient of the call, but say it could provide critical insight into Robinson’s motives and state of mind. “We’re examining who he spoke to and what was said,” an FBI spokesperson confirmed. “That phone call could be pivotal.”

A Mauser Kar98K bolt-action rifle, wrapped in a towel, was later found north of the scene, with bizarre inscriptions etched into the bullet casings. Investigators also discovered a Converse shoe impression on the rooftop ledge consistent with Robinson’s footwear. Combined with his alleged Discord messages about retrieving and hiding rifles, investigators say there is compelling evidence tying him to the attack.

Family members told authorities Robinson had grown increasingly political in recent years and had openly voiced disdain for Kirk at a recent family dinner. His roommate also provided Discord messages in which Robinson discussed engraved bullets, changing outfits, and leaving a rifle in a bush.

Law enforcement officials say the underground tunnel use, coupled with the timing of the phone call, suggests an even greater degree of planning than initially thought.

“These weren’t random choices,” said one investigator. “He was purposeful in his movements and communications leading up to the shot.”

As the investigation continues, prosecutors are preparing charges of aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm, and obstruction of justice. For now, authorities remain focused on retracing Robinson’s final steps—both above and below ground—and on unraveling the significance of that phone call made just before the fatal shot was fired.

Utah Valley University’s Dark Ties to the CIA and Intelligence

Utah Valley University has carved out a unique niche in the world of national security education by building direct partnerships with federal law enforcement and intelligence agencies. At the center of this effort is the university’s Center for National Security Studies (CNSS), which actively collaborates with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) and engages with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

The program is led by Ryan Vogel, the founding director of CNSS and a former senior policy advisor at the Pentagon during the Obama administration. Vogel, who previously advised on issues ranging from detention policy to international law, launched the Intermountain Intelligence, Industry, and Security Consortium (I3SC) to connect academia, government, and industry. Through this initiative, UVU has hosted high-level events like the Intermountain Intelligence Community Symposium and fostered collaboration between students, faculty, and federal agencies.

UVU’s direct engagement with IC3 and DHS is not simply symbolic. The partnerships are designed to prepare students for the frontline of national security challenges, including cybercrime, counterterrorism, and intelligence analysis. By pooling resources and expertise, UVU and its federal partners aim to strengthen the workforce pipeline at a time when threats are rapidly evolving in both the digital and physical arenas. For students, the benefit is hands-on experience that can translate into critical roles within the FBI, DHS, or other agencies tasked with protecting the nation.

With Vogel’s background at the highest levels of defense policy—earning recognition such as the Medal for Exceptional Civilian Service, the Department of Defense’s top civilian honor—UVU’s program stands out as more than just an academic exercise. It has become a regional hub for national security collaboration, giving students in Utah Valley a direct pathway to careers at the intersection of law enforcement, intelligence, and homeland defense.

A video by an X creator has rapidly gone viral after the speaker claimed to have uncovered a complex web of connections involving the CIA, Utah Valley University (UVU), the LDS community, and academic institutions in Israel. The speaker opens with: “Hey guys, so this week I’ve been doing my own little off-piece Charlie Kirk investigation. Many of you guys have been following along.”

She asserts that, through her investigation, she has “connected a lot of dots between the CIA, the LDS community, the Utah Valley University system, and academic centers in Israel like the Jerusalem Center and Ariel University. I think I’m kind of like reached the end of my investigation.” During the video, the creator expresses unease at her findings: “Um… and also I’m kinda getting nervous. Like couldn’t sleep last night at all.”

A central focus of the video is an individual named Rusty Needs, whom she describes as a “CIA professor at Utah Valley University” associated with UVU’s Center for National Security Studies (CNSS). She says she had observed his profile online on UVU’s website—“His photo just a few days ago, like two days ago I took this picture from the website. I got his bio. Everything.” But, she continues, it has “now disappeared. I can’t find it anywhere online. If anyone can find it, please let me know.” She encourages viewers to help track him with the tag “#whereisrustyneeds.”

She also traced the removal of multiple individual profiles linked to CNSS—“six others, also in CNSS spy school”—including names like Dr. Elena Vasquez, Professor Mark Harlan, Sarah Klein, Jamal Reed, T. Ramirez, and L. Patel.

She says she used AI tools in combination with the Wayback Machine and determined that Rusty Needs’s profile was fully accessible on September 24, 2025, but was removed sometime between September 24 and September 26.

She also recounts receiving a TikTok message alleging that “they removed the entire UVU directory from the internet to protect faculty and staff. It’s not just him, it’s everyone.”

