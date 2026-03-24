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Kathy Kender's avatar
Kathy Kender
5dEdited

Didn't Dr. Jane Ruby discover graphine oxide in the COVID shots??? Yikes! They ARE out to control us!!! (We already knew but this just puts the candle on the cake...)

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Jean
5d

They are spraying this poison on our heads on a daily basis, they interface this with the operating system they put into the blood and brains of everyone who took the jab and the unvaccinated that have been shed upon by those who took it. It is a slow kill and control mechanism, why aren't American's who see this spraying in the skies DEMANDING our government in Washington STOP THE SPRAYING? Many states have passed bills to stop it, but the Feds tell them to go pound sand, this is very sinister and evil genocide.

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