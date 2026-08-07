Former CIA director James Woolsey passed away late last month at the age of 84, reportedly due to a stroke.

Woolsey led the CIA for two years under President Bill Clinton in the early 1990s, during a highly tumultuous period for U.S. foreign relations.

As the community proceeded to mourn his passing, his wife revealed an interesting detail about his life, prompting an important discussion. She claimed he suffered from Havana Syndrome in the years leading up to his death.

According to The Washington Post:

“She added that Mr. Woolsey had been in declining health in recent years as a result of “Havana syndrome,” the mysterious ailment that hundreds of American spies and diplomats have reported experiencing around the world. … Mr. Woolsey began experiencing the condition following an incident in Washington in 2017 and in Istanbul the following year, according to his wife. ‘We have traveled the world trying to find a cure and a treatment,’ she said, ‘which sadly we never found.’”

What she revealed to the world in that interview was far more than just a footnote—it was the whole story. Woolsey suffering from Havana syndrome after years of leading the CIA, and then passing due to a stroke, sparked questions regarding what exactly Havana syndrome is, and where it came from.

Havana Syndrome first surfaced in late 2016 among U.S. diplomats and intelligence officers stationed at the American embassy in Havana, Cuba. Affected individuals described sudden, intense sensations: a piercing noise or pressure in the head, often directional, followed by nausea, dizziness, vertigo, tinnitus, visual disturbances, cognitive fog, and lasting problems with balance and memory. Some experienced symptoms severe enough to resemble traumatic brain injury without any physical damage. Cases later appeared in China, Russia, Europe, and even within the United States, including near the White House. By 2021, more than 200 U.S. personnel had reported similar anomalous health incidents.

A December 2020 consensus study by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine examined the phenomenon in detail. The panel concluded that directed, pulsed radiofrequency (RF) energy stood as the most plausible mechanism explaining the distinctive acute symptoms, particularly the sudden onset and location-specific features. The report noted significant historical research in the Soviet Union and Russia into the biological effects of pulsed RF emissions, which could produce auditory and neurological responses without leaving obvious external traces. Other possibilities such as chemical exposures, infectious disease, or purely psychological factors, were deemed less likely as primary causes, though secondary effects such as persistent postural-perceptual dizziness could amplify symptoms.

After public concern spread, the House unanimously passed legislation called the HAVANA Act providing medical care and financial support to American government personnel affected by the enigmatic condition in September of 2021. Journalists and investigators, including those featured in reporting around the time of the vote, highlighted personal accounts about the condition. One widely cited episode described a U.S. officer driving with his young child when an overwhelming sensation of pressure built in his head; the child began screaming in the back seat until the car moved out of the apparent “zone,” after which both symptoms subsided. Such stories fueled speculation that sophisticated directed-energy devices—compact, potentially portable microwave or RF systems—might be involved.

Though we had promising theories of what caused Havana syndrome, the government seemed to still play coy about where exactly it came from. In true U.S. government fashion, instead of conducting an internal investigation, they pointed to Russia. Yes, the accepted narrative under the Biden regime frequently pointed blame toward foreign adversaries with advanced electronic-warfare capabilities, particularly Russia, citing its documented research history and geopolitical tensions with the United States. U.S. officials even publicly referred to the incidents as attacks in some briefings, though definitive attribution remained elusive. Few government personnel questioned the inconclusive reports until very recently.

Thanks to the work of recently retired Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, we now know that the Biden regime’s assessment of Havana Syndrome not only lacked evidence, but was clearly biased. Gabbard rescinded the Biden administration’s shoddy explanation in her final days as DNI. As CBS reporter Olivia Gazis reported in June:

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“In one of her final acts as DNI, Tulsi Gabbard rescinded two Biden-era IC assessments on Anomalous Health Incidents, aka Havana Syndrome, arguing a recall was necessary due to “concerns about analytic bias negatively impacting the objectivity and soundness of analytic judgments.”



We may not have the full details regarding what exactly the deep state has conveniently omitted in order to appear innocent, but at least the public now has official permission to question the original narrative … Not that we were asking for it. After all, this is the same government that tries to force us to take potentially fatal vaccines in the interest of “public health.”

What we do know, however, is that the government absolutely has the capability to use the exact technology they were accusing Russia of using. And according to journalist Steve Baker, they already have. After conducting a 2-year long investigation, Steve told Redacted News last year that General Mark Milley authorized the use of directed energy weapons against Jan 6th protesters. Watch:

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Steve’s reports are not secrets. The public has access to the truth. The problem is, the government is never going to admit it. They are never going to tell us that they have the capability to force us into compliance. Or, in the case of January 6th, they have the power to use us as pawns to demonize an entire administration and incarcerate the President of the United States. But, they can. They likely tested this technology on James Woolsey, and other personnel as well. And make no mistake, you are next.

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