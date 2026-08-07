Died Suddenly's Substack

Died Suddenly's Substack

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V Z's avatar
V Z
15h

When you enable the "Find My Phone" feature, target triangulation mode is activated, determining the "target's" coordinates between three cell towers. Do you really think it's impossible to fry eggs or brains using the same coordinates, simply by increasing the oscillation flux at the carrier frequency, or at the penetrating frequency? The radius of any molecule is known, and the frequency is selected depending on the target molecule, i.e., water, carbon, etc., have their own resonant frequency. Good luck!

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Sheila Wise's avatar
Sheila Wise
15h

Being involved with the government is like being involved witthe mafia.

If they feel you betrayed them, they will kill you!

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