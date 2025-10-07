In a bombshell revelation shaking conservative politics, commentator Candace Owens has released private text messages from the late Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA (TPUSA), showing he planned to “leave the pro-Israel cause” under heavy pressure from donors.

The messages, dated just 48 hours before Kirk’s assassination on September 10, 2025, have been confirmed as authentic by TPUSA spokesperson Andrew Kolvet. The text messages shared in a group chat with Owens, Rob McCoy, and Josh Hammer, and 6 other people, capture Kirk’s anger over donor threats to pull funding if he continued criticizing Israel’s influence in U.S. conservative circles.

“I have no choice but to leave the pro-Israel cause,” Kirk wrote, citing demands that clashed with his commitment to free speech.

Kolvet later described Kirk as “wonderfully defiant” and unafraid to speak out, even after years of pro-Israel advocacy.

The leak lands amid widening cracks in the MAGA movement over U.S. support for Israel following the October 7, 2023, Hamas attacks and Israel’s war in Gaza.

Once a staunch supporter, Kirk had begun warning both publicly and privately that Israel was “losing the information battle” in America. Sources say he even sent a letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urging a new strategy.

Owens, long accused of antisemitism for her critiques of Israeli influence, claims Zionist donors targeted Kirk over his alliances with figures such as Tucker Carlson, Matt Gaetz, and herself.

According to Owens, Kirk later declined an invitation to Israel for what Owens called “reeducation.”

Screenshots also show Kirk defending Owens against accusations, writing that charges of antisemitism were “a shallow way to get her to shut up and obey.” Despite Owens’ firing from the Daily Wire in 2024, the two remained in contact, with Kirk confiding his frustrations in private.

Kirk was gunned down on stage at a TPUSA event. Officials have blamed a lone gunman with possible far-left ties, but Owens and others point to the timing of the texts, fueling theories of broader involvement. Some allege donor backlash or even Israeli lobby pressure, though no evidence has been confirmed.



Turning Point spokesman Andrew Kolvet confirmed the authenticity of the screenshots on Tuesday during the latest episode of The Charlie Kirk Show,

Kolvet’s authentication of the texts has only intensified speculation.

Kolvet explained his initial reluctance to publicize them, stating, “It was a private exchange… I wanted to not betray my friend’s trust.”

However, following Kirk’s death on September 10, 2025, Kolvet revealed that he had shared the messages with government officials investigating the assassination, underscoring his commitment to transparency in the probe:

“I did not want to leave no stone unturned.” Tyler Kolvet stated.

Noel Fritsch from NationalFile.com called Charlie Kirk’s Pastor, Rob McCoy this morning, who allegedly was in the text thread. McCoy refused to tell National File if he had shared the text message screenshots with anyone within that 48 hours before Kirk’s death. Pastor Rob McCoy

When asked who in the thread would be making a statement, he replied,

“Unlike some people, I can keep a secret.” When asked what that means, he refused to speak further. When asked who else was in the text thread with Charlie Kirk, McCoy again refused to respond.

A report from The Grayzone was published following Kirk’s death, also alleging the conservative activist turned down a major funding proposal from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu months before his death.

The reporting, co-authored by Max Blumenthal and Anya Parampil, cites a

source close to Kirk who claims he was increasingly alarmed by pro-Israel influence in Washington and within his own political movement.

According to the source, Netanyahu sought to channel “a massive new infusion of Zionist money” into Kirk’s Turning Point USA organization. Kirk allegedly rejected the offer, expressing concern that the Israeli leader was attempting to pressure him into silence as he began to criticize Israel’s sway over U.S. politics.

“He was disgusted by Netanyahu,” the source told The Grayzone, adding that Kirk viewed the prime minister as a “bully.”

The article also claims Kirk warned former President Donald Trump against military escalation with Iran “on Israel’s behalf,” a move that reportedly sparked a heated exchange between the two men.

Tucker Carlson also weighed in on Charlie Kirk’s position on Netanyahu, stating:

‘He did not like Bibi Netanyahu and he said that to me many times and he said to people around him many times. He felt that Bibi Netanyahu was a very destructive force,’ Carlson said.

Carlson said that Kirk’s criticism of Netanyahu centered around the Turning Point leader’s belief that the United States was being used to fight wars on behalf of Israel.

The former Fox News host added that ‘there was a small, very intense group who tormented Charlie Kirk until the day he died.’

In the weeks leading up to his September 10 assassination in Utah, Kirk allegedly described receiving mounting intimidation from “Jewish leaders and stakeholders” and told friends he was afraid. The source stated that this pressure campaign was backed by powerful donors, including billionaire Miriam Adellson, who was portrayed as a key ally of Netanyahu.

The FBI has not commented on The Grayzone’s reporting, and mainstream outlets covering the investigation—including The Washington Post and AP News—have focused primarily on the suspect identified as 22-year-old Tyler James Robinson.

While officials continue to investigate the killing, the claims published by The Grayzone have added a new layer of speculation around Kirk’s final months, highlighting tensions between the activist and powerful foreign and domestic political forces.

One theory is that Charlie Kirk was assassinated because he was gearing up for a 2028 presidential run, which has gained traction in online circles in the days following his fatal shooting at Utah Valley University.

The U.S. Constitution’s age requirement for the presidency states candidates must be at least 35 years old, but can declare and campaign as early as age 34, provided they reach 35 by Inauguration Day.

Some argue that the 31-year-old Turning Point USA founder, a rising star in the MAGA movement and close ally of President Donald Trump, posed an existential threat to the political establishment due to his youth, charisma, and ability to mobilize young conservatives.

But most of all, they claim, he posed a threat because of some of the beliefs he expressed more recently about foreign issues and opposition to American involvement in foreign wars.

Having an vehemently anti-war figure and firebrand like Charlie Kirk rising up poses a huge threat to the United States war machine, and with unlimited technology and resources.. anything is possible.

Tyler Robinson, the alleged shooter and killer of Charlie Kirk, remains in custody, but reports say that he is not cooperating with police. Sources close to the case tell us that Tyler Robinson is preparing a plea for insanity.

