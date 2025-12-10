Click HERE to Request your FREE Died Suddenly Gold and Silver Investment Guide

A new study found anomalous amyloid micro clots in 100 percent of vaccinated participants and argues that what has commonly been described as Long COVID may instead be “Long Vaccine.”

According to the study, researchers examined a cohort that was 94 percent vaccinated and reported that every participant — including those labeled healthy controls — had fibrinolysis-resistant, amyloid micro-clots circulating in their blood. The author of the post asserts these microclots are the same pathology as the large, white, rubbery clots that some embalmers and pathologists have reported finding in postmortem examinations worldwide.

Around 90 percent of participants categorized as having Long COVID were vaccinated, and that the study did not confirm prior SARS-CoV-2 infection through PCR tests, antibody testing, or viral sequencing. Instead, spike protein alone was able to reproduce the same amyloid microclots in laboratory experiments, which is evidence of direct causation. The largest and most pathological clots, the study says, were observed at rates up to 20 times higher in vaccinated individuals within the Long COVID group.

“These clots were loaded with neutrophil extracellular traps, misfolded amyloid fibrin, and inflammatory enzymes that resist normal breakdown,” the study says, calling the findings a warning of global, cumulative vascular injury. It concludes by demanding immediate investigations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and calling for a ban on any platform that introduces spike protein into the bloodstream.

The debate intensified further with a separate post highlighted by Nicholas Hulscher, MPH. In his statement, Hulscher cited what he described as two autopsy-based studies that he claims establish a causal link between COVID-19 mRNA injections and death.

According to Hulscher, the studies collectively document 240 cases he characterizes as “autopsy-proven vaccine deaths,” and he argues their findings should trigger an immediate FDA Class I recall — the agency’s most serious recall designation, reserved for products believed to pose a risk of death or serious injury.

Hulscher’s post asserts that 73.9 percent of the deaths examined were directly attributable to the COVID-19 shots, while claiming that 100 percent of myocarditis-related deaths in the dataset were vaccine-caused.

He lists sudden cardiac death as the leading cause, accounting for 35 percent of cases, followed by pulmonary embolism at 12.5 percent, myocardial infarction at 12 percent, vaccine-induced thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT) at 7.9 percent, myocarditis at 7.1 percent, multisystem inflammatory syndrome at 4.6 percent, and cerebral hemorrhage at 3.8 percent.

“Deadly injectable products do not belong in people’s arms,” Hulscher wrote, calling for immediate regulatory action.

The study underscores a broader reality: trust in public health institutions remains fragile, and unanswered questions — real or perceived — continue to gain traction online. Researchers working in this space say further independent studies, transparent methodologies, and open data sharing are essential to clarify what, if anything, these microclot findings truly mean for patients.

As of now, the claims made in the viral post have not been endorsed by major medical organizations, and no regulatory agency has announced a policy change in response. The debate, however, shows little sign of fading.