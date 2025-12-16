Click HERE to Request your FREE Died Suddenly Gold and Silver Investment Guide

Attorney Peter Stassen has filed a lawsuit alleging that prominent global figures tied to pandemic-era policy and pharmaceutical decision-making committed crimes against humanity.

According to court filings, the lawsuit targets what Stassen describes as the architects of “The Great Reset,” naming Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, and Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla as defendants.

The case asserts that decisions surrounding COVID-19 policy, pharmaceutical deployment, and global coordination resulted in widespread harm.

As part of the legal record, Stassen has entered testimony from multiple experts and researchers, including Sasha Latypova, Catherine Austin Fitts, Dr. Joseph Sansone, Dr. Michael Yeadon, and legal analyst Katherine Watt.

The filings state that this testimony is intended to demonstrate intent, causation, and accountability related to the global rollout of COVID-19 mRNA injections and associated policies.

According to the lawsuit, the testimony presented outlines allegations of systemic misconduct, including the suppression of dissenting scientific views, coercive vaccination strategies, and the alleged concealment of long-term health risks.

The filing characterizes these actions as violations of international law, asserting that they rise to the level of crimes against humanity due to the scale and scope of the alleged harm.

A recent article in the Telegraph published on December 10 cites scientific findings that show mRNA injections can cause heart damage by triggering immune cells to attack cardiac tissue.

These filings describe a mechanism in which inflammation leads to lasting injury within the heart muscle.

The post further alleges that COVID-19 mRNA injections can result in sudden death years after administration due to permanent cardiac damage.

Specifically, the findings reference the formation of microscopic scars within heart tissue, described as “lethal micro-scars,” which are claimed to interfere with normal electrical signaling and cardiac function.

These injuries are presented in the record as cumulative and irreversible, potentially manifesting long after the initial injection.

In addition to cardiac-related claims, two landmark studies involving a combined population of 8.7 million individuals, found increased risks of seven major cancers following COVID-19 vaccination.

The reported increases include breast cancer at 54 percent, bladder cancer at 62 percent, lung cancer at 53 percent, prostate cancer at 69 percent, thyroid cancer at 35 percent, gastric cancer at 34 percent, and colorectal cancer at 35 percent.

The filings attribute these outcomes to what they describe as 17 oncogenic mechanisms linked to mRNA technology. The lawsuit asserts that these mechanisms explain how mRNA injections could contribute to cancer development over time.

The case also introduces a condition described as “COVID-19 vaccine-induced cardiac arrest,” which resrachers characterize as a newly defined syndrome.

According to the filings, the study cited in the lawsuit claims to be the first to fully define this condition, linking it to long-term cardiac injury allegedly associated with mRNA injections.

The lawsuit remains ongoing, with the claims and expert testimony now formally entered into the court record.