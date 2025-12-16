Died Suddenly's Substack

Died Suddenly's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ImpeachBidenNow's avatar
ImpeachBidenNow
15hEdited

Finally someone is taking the charge to hold Frankenstein Gates accountable, disappointed not to see Fraud Fauci on the defendants list but this is a great start ! THANK YOU, THANK YOU, THANK YOU ! Not even our government, FBI, DOJ, ETC are doing a thing so we know the COVID shit was a ruse, likely to intentionaly kill healthy, strong men so there would be less to fight against the government takeover.....

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
15h

This is good! The question which always arises, however, is, will this be allowed to move forward to where it will be able to make a difference?

Thank you, Died Suddenly.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
47 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Died Suddenly News · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture