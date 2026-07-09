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Linda Baron's avatar
Linda Baron
1h

Why does it take a survey to have this investigated? It's not normal to find these in our bodies..as soon as they were found, there should have been investigations..

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Kim Linebarger's avatar
Kim Linebarger
1h

No need to investigate anything…. We know exactly what caused them by the precise time they started to be reported. Don’t play dumb

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