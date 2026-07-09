A newly released multi-year observational study is drawing attention to an issue that has been overlooked by public health agencies and the medical establishment for years.

The research documents consistent reports from embalmers in five countries who say they have encountered unusual white fibrous structures during the embalming process. They warn that the repeated observations represent a potential safety signal that requires rigorous laboratory investigation.

The paper, titled Self-Reported Observations of Unusual White Fibrous Structures in Embalmed Corpses: Multi-Year Survey Results from Embalmers in Five Countries, 2022–2025, surveyed 808 embalmers across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand over four years. Between 66% and 83% of respondents reported observing unusual white or off-white fibrous structures that they believed differed from traditional postmortem blood clots.

What Embalmers Are Reporting

According to the survey, experienced embalmers described the structures as long, tough, rubbery, and predominantly white or off-white. The embalmers said they filled veins and arteries to the point of complicating the embalming process by restricting the flow of embalming fluid, requiring additional injection sites and higher pressures. These practitioners emphasized that the material appeared different from the postmortem clots they had encountered throughout decades of professional experience.

The paper includes photographs supplied by Alabama embalmer Richard Hirschman illustrating examples of the reported structures.

Four Years of Similar Results

Researchers conducted annual anonymous surveys between 2022 and 2025 using SurveyMonkey. Invitations were distributed through funeral director associations and directly to more than 1,700 funeral homes across five countries.

Across all four surveys, the findings remained relatively consistent:

2022: 66% reported observing the structures.

2023: 73%.

2024: 83%.

2025: 71%.

Respondents estimated that between 19% and 27% of the bodies they embalmed contained these structures, depending on the survey year. The study’s 2022 survey also asked embalmers when they first noticed the phenomenon. Most respondents who reported seeing the structures said they began observing them around 2020 and 2021, with relatively few recalling similar findings before then. The paper presents this as a temporal pattern that deserves further study while acknowledging that these responses rely on participants’ memories.

Calls for Independent Research

Perhaps the most significant conclusion is not what the study claims—but what it says should happen next.

The authors repeatedly emphasize that these observations do not establish causation. Instead, they argue that the consistency of reports from hundreds of experienced embalmers represents a legitimate observational signal that deserves thorough, independent laboratory investigation.

Rather than dismissing unusual frontline observations because they fall outside of established expectations, they argue that scientists should rigorously examine them using objective methods. This is less likely to happen through government health agencies or Big Pharma.

The Bottom Line

While this study does not definitively prove what the reported structures are, or what caused them, it does give us room to ponder theories. It is likely no coincidence that the four years this study investigated were the same four years that came after the COVID vaccine’s development and mass administration.

Unfortunately, we may never receive the unredacted truth from the government about how these vaccines harmed millions of Americans, but it is studies like this one that lead us in the right direction by providing the necessary research to expose the full story independently.

________________________________________________________________________

Dear truth-seeking American,

This MAHA doctor’s viral video not only confirms the COVID pandemic was built on lies…

But he’s holding undeniable proof the next “PLANDEMIC” is starting now.

Before it comes for your family, SEE HIS MESSAGE HERE.

P.S. The new “Plandemic” will kill 600,000 mostly older Americans in 2026. View the 2 signs of disease — and how to protect yourself here.

________________________________________________________________________