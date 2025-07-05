Died’s Substack

Died’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Coco's avatar
Coco
2d

Amazing man. RFK Jr had better step up and show he is in board with allowing people the right to make an informed decision with their healthcare and that includes doctors who actually want to do no harm. If found guilty President Trump and HIS DOJ better exonerate this doctor.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
Anne's avatar
Anne
2d

Well done Doctor.

You are a “real” health professional … Do No Harm.

To every other rat that sold their souls to push the false pandemic and its sham virus, take a look at a true care giver.

These charges must be dropped, now!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
67 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Died Suddenly News
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture