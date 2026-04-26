In recent years, a growing number of billionaires and tech elites have quietly invested in massive underground survival bunkers—many of them located in remote regions like New Zealand.

These aren’t crude fallout shelters. They’re sprawling, heavily fortified compounds designed to withstand global catastrophe, complete with luxury living quarters, independent power systems, and long-term food and water supplies.

The motivation behind this movement is simple but unsettling: the people with the most access to information, resources, and influence appear to be preparing for scenarios where society as we know it breaks down.

From private islands to reinforced underground complexes, these projects reflect a growing belief among the ultra-wealthy that major systemic disruptions—whether economic, environmental, or geopolitical—are not just possible, but inevitable.

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On the surface, those preparations exist in a completely different world from everyday life. But stories that unfold in real time—sudden, unexplained, and deeply personal—have a way of pulling distant fears into focus.

That’s what happened with Maddox Graser.

The Wooster High School sophomore had just played in a dominant 10–0 win, contributing at second base and walking off the field like any other athlete after a routine game. By all accounts, he was perfectly fine. Hours later, everything changed. Around 8 p.m., he began vomiting at home.

His condition deteriorated rapidly. He was rushed to a local hospital, then airlifted to the Pediatric ICU at Akron Children’s Hospital. In less than twelve hours, he went from celebrating a win to fighting for his life.

Reports circulating online describe a devastating turn: no brain activity. His parents now sit at his bedside as messages, prayers, and support pour in from across the country.

In a viral social media post, Dr. Jack Kruse offered a detailed breakdown rooted in his own thesis, describing what happened to Maddox as a sequence that began on the field and unfolded in stages.

He framed the baseball game itself as a “stress test”—a period of extreme metabolic demand. In that state, the body was operating at peak output, with the heart driving what he describes as a Z-axis vortex, delivering oxygen and high-frequency signals throughout the system.

The intensity of play increased what he referred to as mitochondrial “RPMs,” generating heat and pushing the body toward its upper limits.

According to this model, the critical moment came after the game ended. As the body transitioned from peak exertion into recovery, he describes a sudden “stall.” In his framework, this is where a magnetic or isotopic tipping point is reached.

The internal process that had been regulating balance during activity stops, and what he calls “deuterium backwash” moves into the brain—specifically the area associated with triggering vomiting. In this sequence, the onset of vomiting is not incidental but the first visible sign of that shift.

From there, the situation escalates into what he describes as a “total stall.” The transfer to intensive care is framed as a complete breakdown of the system’s ability to maintain flow and balance.

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He uses terms like “lattice lock” and “acute isotopic drowning” to describe a state where the brain is no longer receiving what it needs, with signaling disrupted and internal processes overwhelmed.

His proposed response follows the same framework: restore pressure, reduce buildup, and reestablish flow. He points to hypertonic saline and deuterium-depleted water as key interventions, along with what he describes as “grounding” the system—removing interference and reconnecting it to a stable baseline.

In his conclusion, Maddox is described not as an isolated case, but as an early signal. A high-performance system that functioned normally until it reached a threshold where, in this model, the underlying conditions could no longer sustain it.

Whether you believe or buy into what Dr. Jack Kruse predicts, billionaire and powerful people are buying up bunkers preparing for something. Around the world, high-net-worth individuals—from Silicon Valley executives to global investors—have been investing in underground shelters, remote compounds, and fortified estates designed to operate independently from society if needed.

These aren’t improvised shelters. Many are fully engineered environments with food production systems, medical capabilities, and long-term sustainability built in.

In some cases, these bunkers go far beyond basic survival. Converted missile silos and purpose-built underground complexes include multi-level living spaces, water filtration systems, energy independence, and even amenities like gyms, theaters, and stocked supplies meant to last for years.

The scale of these projects—and the people funding them—has turned what was once considered fringe behavior into something increasingly normalized among the ultra-wealthy.

At the same time, interest in these types of preparations tends to spike during periods of global uncertainty—conflict, economic instability, or major world events. What was once quietly discussed behind closed doors is now more visible, with bunker-building described as a growing trend among elites who are positioning themselves for scenarios where existing systems may no longer hold.