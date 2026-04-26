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Lisa's avatar
Lisa
2d

The beauty of this is that they can’t escape God, and it’s gonna be a long eternity for these demons.

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Violets
2d

THEY ARE DOING THIS BECAUSE OF A SITUATION THEY ARE CREATING...TULSI GABBARD CALLS THEM THE TECHNOLOGY OLIGARCHS AND SAYS THEY ARE DOMESTIC ENEMIES..YET TRUMP SEEMS TO BE SUPORTING THIS WAR AGAINST HUMANITY

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