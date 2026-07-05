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AMV's avatar
AMV
4d

When is something going to be done about Bill Gates finding ways to hurt people and/or coerce them into taking dangerous vaccines of all different types? He’s an evil monster and can’t be allowed on his continuous path of destruction hidden under his Foundation! Infuriating!

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Tom Ward's avatar
Tom Ward
4d

I would enjoy watching someone drop a bag of such ticks on top of Bill Gates, while he sleeps.

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