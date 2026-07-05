Alpha-gal syndrome is one of the strangest illnesses in America. A single tick bite can leave someone allergic to beef, pork, lamb, dairy, and other mammal products—sometimes for years.

And it’s becoming more common.

According to federal estimates, up to 450,000 Americans were living with alpha-gal syndrome in 2022. A new CDC study also found alpha-gal antibodies in 24% of blood donors across five of the hardest-hit states: Arkansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Tennessee, and Virginia. While antibodies don’t necessarily mean someone has the disease, the numbers suggest exposure to the alpha-gal allergy is widespread.

Many people are beginning to wonder if the spread of the lone star tick, whose range has expanded across much of the eastern United States, is on purpose.

But another development has raised eyebrows.

A peer-reviewed paper published in the journal Bioethics argues that if eating meat is morally wrong, then intentionally increasing the spread of alpha-gal syndrome could be ethically justified because it might push people to stop eating meat. The authors even argue that if CRISPR technology could one day make ticks spread alpha-gal more effectively, doing so could become a moral obligation.

The discussion has also fueled broader concerns about genetic engineering. Bill Gates has funded research involving genetically modified insects aimed at controlling diseases such as malaria.

Over the years, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has invested in research involving genetically modified mosquitoes designed to “reduce diseases” like malaria and dengue. Those projects have fueled public concern about the broader use of genetically modified insects.

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Tick season is off to an unusually early start across most of the U.S. this year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or CDC, said in an alert published late last month. Emergency room visits for tick bites in four of the five geographic regions the agency tracks are the highest they’ve been for this time of year since the CDC started keeping tabs on tick-borne illness rates in 2017.

In April, a holistic doctor on Instagram claimed to have spoken with multiple farmers in the Midwest who told her that they were finding boxes of ticks dumped on their properties.

“Something is happening with ticks right now, and farmers are starting to talk,” she posted alongside a video that got 10 million views across Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

More tick bites mean more opportunities for infection — and the list of infections doctors are watching for is getting longer. Positive tests for alpha-gal syndrome have increased 100-fold since 2013; nearly half a million people in the U.S. now carry an allergy to red meat. Cases of anaplasmosis, a disease carried by black-legged ticks that hospitalizes roughly 30 percent of the people who contract it, increased 16-fold between 2000 and 2017. Babesiosis, a malaria-like illness also carried by black-legged ticks, has risen roughly 10 percent year-over-year since 2015. It’s not uncommon now for a single tick to carry two or more diseases.

A directive in the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2026, signed by President Donald Trump last December, includes a provision requiring the Government Accountability Office, or GAO, to investigate whether the military used ticks as biological warfare agents in the middle of the 20th century.

“GAO will be fully empowered to leave no stone unturned, and now it’ll have a congressional mandate to get to the bottom of it, because they were weaponizing ticks,” Smith said at a Lyme disease roundtable convened by Secretary Kennedy last year.