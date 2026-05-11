Died Suddenly's Substack

Died Suddenly's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mary's avatar
Mary
15h

Mr Bill needs to vax himself up with all of us watching.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Dontfollowme-imlost's avatar
Dontfollowme-imlost
15h

Typo....'coincidentally predicted'.....change that to purposely manufactured!

Reply
Share
31 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Died Suddenly News · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture