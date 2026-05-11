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This MAHA doctor’s viral video not only confirms the COVID pandemic was built on lies…

But he’s holding undeniable proof the next “PLANDEMIC” is starting now.

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P.S. The new “Plandemic” will kill 600,000 mostly older Americans in 2026. View the 2 signs of disease — and how to protect yourself here.

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As headlines about hantavirus circulate across social media and international news outlets, a growing number of people are revisiting a little-known 2021 article published by Gavi, the vaccine alliance heavily funded by Bill Gates.

In the piece, titled “The Next Pandemic: Hantavirus?”, Gavi explored whether hantaviruses — a family of rodent-borne viruses — could someday pose a larger global threat.

The article has resurfaced amid reports of a hantavirus outbreak tied to an international cruise ship, sparking online debate about whether global health organizations had been quietly warning about the virus years in advance.

Recent reports indicate that authorities across multiple countries are conducting contact tracing after infected passengers traveled internationally. Singapore is reportedly monitoring two passengers connected to the outbreak, while 17 Americans were said to have been aboard the vessel.

Statistically speaking, the average American has a far greater chance of being struck by lightning than contracting hantavirus. Roughly 250 Americans are struck by lightning each year, while the United States averages only around 35 hantavirus cases annually. Of those, about 12 deaths occur per year on average.

That means an American is more than seven times more likely to be struck by lightning than diagnosed with hantavirus. The disease is undeniably dangerous, with a high fatality rate in severe cases, but it remains exceedingly uncommon.

One viral post making the rounds came from Dr. Jesse Morse, who shared a treatment suggestion involving ivermectin, vitamin D, and zinc.

In the post, Morse recommended people monitor their vitamin D levels and suggested supplementation for individuals with low readings.

The screenshot quickly circulated across X as public anxiety over hantavirus intensified.

Fueling even more speculation is a 2024 revelation out of Australia involving missing laboratory virus samples. Authorities disclosed that 323 vials containing dangerous pathogens had gone missing from a Queensland laboratory after a freezer malfunction in 2021.

Among the missing materials were two vials containing hantavirus. The public reportedly was not informed until years later, and the samples remain officially unaccounted for.

The story triggered widespread debate online about laboratory oversight, biosecurity failures, and transparency from public health institutions.

Viral social media posts, including one shared by commentator Nick Hulscher, further amplified fears surrounding the timing of the outbreak and the resurfacing of older hantavirus pandemic discussions.

Adding another strange layer to the conversation is renewed interest in a decades-old scene from The X-Files: Fight the Future released in 1998.

In the film, Agent Mulder is told by an older informant that what authorities publicly called a hantavirus outbreak was actually something far more sinister.

The scene references FEMA, emergency powers, biological warfare, and “a plague to end all plagues.”

“FEMA allows the White House suspend constitutional government upon declaration of national emergency,” the character warns Mulder. “What does agency with such broad sweeping power doing managing a small viral outbreak in suburban Texas?”

When Mulder asks if the outbreak was larger than reported, the man responds ominously: “No. I’m saying that was not the Hantavirus.”

The dialogue escalates further into talk of biological warfare and “a silent weapon for a quiet war,” with the character claiming shadowy forces had been preparing for decades.

The scene has now gone viral again online, with many users pointing out the eerie parallels between fictional pandemic fears from the late 1990s and modern-day public distrust surrounding outbreaks, laboratories, and global health organizations.

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