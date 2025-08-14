An Auckland family is living a nightmare after their three-month-old son, Jude, suffered catastrophic complications within days of receiving routine immunizations.

Jude’s parents had delayed his six-week vaccinations until 12 weeks due to a rocky start after birth. Last Friday, he received the rotavirus (Rotarix), DTP (Infanrix), and pneumococcal (Synflorix) vaccines. Four days later, his mother noticed something was seriously wrong—Jude refused to feed, his diapers remained dry, he became limp, and spent the day in her arms, flopped in pain.

On Wednesday, when vomiting began, Jude was rushed to North Shore Hospital. Doctors suspected a gastro bug and sent the family home. But his condition worsened. By Friday, after three days without feeding or urination, their GP sent them to their local Hospital’s pediatric team. A feeding tube was inserted to rehydrate him, but his health declined further nonetheless.

That night, Jude passed a large, bloody, jelly-like stool. Staff hit the emergency button. Medical teams scrambled to insert a line into his collapsed veins, then rushed him by ambulance to a nearby Children’s Hospital.

Scans confirmed an intestinal blockage. Doctors told his parents the obstruction was the result of the live rotavirus vaccine multiplying and causing severe damage, leading to a condition called intussusception, where one section of the bowel slides into another. The continuous, unrelenting vomiting and dehydration had also taken a brutal toll.

An emergency procedure to clear the bowel with an air enema was abruptly stopped when a perforation was discovered. In the early hours, surgeons opened Jude’s abdomen, carefully untangling his intestines. Portions of his large intestine, small intestine, and appendix had collapsed and died, and were removed.

His parents were told the same vaccine was first licensed in 1998 but was withdrawn the following year after being linked to bowel obstructions, before being reintroduced to New Zealand’s standard immunization schedule in 2014.

“We nearly lost our little boy,” his mother said. “The vaccine that was meant to protect him guaranteed he would experience the very illness it was supposed to prevent—along with every complication.”

Jude remains in the hospital, heavily medicated and fighting to recover. His parents are calling on all families to demand full, detailed risk information before consenting to vaccines.

“Parents deserve the whole truth,” his mother said. “Don’t just give consent—give informed consent.”

Numerous post-licensure studies and historical data underscore the link between rotavirus vaccination and intussusception, aligning closely with the ordeal experienced by Jude.

In 1999, the first rotavirus vaccine, RotaShield (RRV-TV), was withdrawn after rigorous investigations showed infants were up to 30 times more likely to develop intussusception 3 to 7 days after the first dose, compared to unvaccinated infants. A retrospective cohort study reported one case of vaccine-associated intussusception per approximately 11,000 vaccinated infants.

Later generations—Rotarix (RV1) and RotaTeq (RV5)—underwent large clinical trials and showed no increased risk, yet real-world surveillance revealed a small elevated incidence in some countries. In Australia, RV1 and RV5 carried relative risks ranging from 3.5 to 9.9 within the first week following the first dose.

A meta-analysis reported a relative risk of about 3.7 after the first dose and odds ratio of 8.5, indicating a quantifiable increased risk shortly after vaccination.

International data from Mexico, Brazil, and Australia further confirm that the risk typically surfaces within the first week post-vaccination, mirroring the timing of Jude’s tragic decline

Together, these findings affirm that the sequence and severity of Jude’s reaction are consistent with known mechanisms and timelines documented in multiple surveillance and research studies.

