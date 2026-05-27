For decades, the hepatitis B vaccine has been presented to parents as a routine and unquestioned part of newborn care in the United States.

But critics of the vaccine schedule are increasingly challenging the origins of the shot, arguing that the vaccine was never originally intended for healthy infants and that its expansion into universal newborn use was driven more by pharmaceutical economics than public health necessity.

The hepatitis B vaccine was first developed in the early 1980s for adults considered at high risk of infection, including intravenous drug users, individuals with multiple sexual partners, sex workers, and healthcare workers exposed to blood.

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Hepatitis B is primarily spread through blood and bodily fluids, and early public-health campaigns focused heavily on adult transmission risk factors.

According to vaccine critics, healthy newborn babies were not the original target population for the vaccine. They argue that when adoption among adults failed to meet expectations, federal agencies shifted strategy toward universal childhood vaccination.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has repeatedly criticized the hepatitis B vaccine schedule in speeches and interviews. In one speech, Kennedy claimed that Merck developed the vaccine specifically for high-risk adults, but uptake was weak.

He alleged that federal agencies later intervened to recommend the vaccine for children, effectively guaranteeing a massive market.

“So why are we vaccinating one-day old babies for hepatitis B,” Kennedy said, “when they’re going to get it sexually transmitted from having sex with multiple partners and gay sex or from sex workers or intravenous drug use?”

Kennedy has also argued that hospitals already screen mothers for hepatitis B, making universal vaccination unnecessary for babies born to mothers who test negative.

Critics say targeted vaccination of infants born to infected mothers would make more sense than vaccinating every newborn.

Another major point raised by vaccine skeptics involves vaccine safety testing. Kennedy has repeatedly claimed that childhood vaccines were not tested against inert saline placebos in the way most people assume. In one widely circulated interview, he stated:

“Not a single one of the vaccines, the 72 vaccines now administered to our children, have ever been tested against a placebo.”

He also criticized the duration of pre-licensure safety trials for certain vaccines, claiming the hepatitis B vaccine from GlaxoSmithKline was tested for only a few days before approval and that short-term observation windows would fail to capture longer-term neurological or autoimmune issues.

“These studies were so short,” Kennedy argued, “that if a child had a seizure on day six, it would never be counted.”

During a recent episode of The HighWire, host Del Bigtree discussed a case in which a newborn death following hepatitis B vaccination was reportedly adjudicated as vaccine-related.

Bigtree also pointed to adverse reactions listed in the prescribing information for Engerix-B, a commonly used hepatitis B vaccine. The insert includes reports of neurological conditions such as encephalitis and encephalopathy among post-marketing adverse events.

Why are newborns are routinely given a vaccine for a disease many associate primarily with adult behaviors and blood exposure.

Dr. Robert Malone has also entered the debate, arguing that the rationale behind universal newborn hepatitis B vaccination has more to do with compliance than medical necessity.

In a recent video, Malone claimed health officials justify giving the vaccine immediately after birth because adolescents are harder to reach later in life.

“So the logic is we have to vaccinate them at birth and then twice after shortly because they don’t come back when they’re pubertal, pre-pubertal teens,” Malone said. “It’s hard to get them then. And so we got to get them when they’re newborn, when we’ve got them captive in the hospital.”

Malone argued that many parents are pressured into accepting the vaccine during one of the most emotionally and physically vulnerable moments of their lives — immediately after childbirth. According to Malone, the vaccine is often bundled into standard hospital paperwork and procedures, leaving many parents unaware they can decline it.

He also questioned whether universal newborn vaccination is justified when nearly all pregnant mothers are already screened for hepatitis B during pregnancy.

Critics argue that if the mother tests negative, the child’s immediate risk of infection is extremely low, making the blanket recommendation difficult to defend.

“When you’re administering something to a healthy population, there is no immediate risk of a disease,” Malone said, “it darn well better be super safe.”

Malone further claimed that emerging data regarding risks associated with newborn hepatitis B vaccination deserve far more scrutiny than they currently receive.

He argued that the issue is not simply whether hepatitis B exists or whether severe infections can occur, but whether administering the vaccine universally at birth is truly necessary given the risk profile for most infants.

The policy reflects a broader pattern within the pharmaceutical industry and public-health establishment of products initially intended for limited use and how they gradually expand into mass-market interventions backed by government recommendation and institutional pressure.

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