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DawnC's avatar
DawnC
2dEdited

Decades ago, my son was given this at 6 mo old before I knew any better. My photos before/after show it caused a slight lazy eye (most would not see it, but I could now that I am quite skilled in detecting vaccine injury). We had issues in school later on involving visual processing/learning disabilities. I would also learn that one of the side effects to this shot is eye nerve damage. Think about that - color blindness, near/far sightedness, dyslexia, blindness, and on and on. Nobody would ever connect it to the infant vaccine!! I see it so clearly in so many babies now. I showed the vaccine package insert to an ophthalmologist and his jaw hit the floor.

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DUANE HAYES's avatar
DUANE HAYES
2d

The explanation, and it applies to all vaccines, is that the gigantic profits to big pharma keeps the vaccine money stream flowing. The greed is off the charts. Include doctors who make money on vaccines, true vultures

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