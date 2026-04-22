Recent reports out of eastern Turkey have reignited global interest in one of history’s most enduring mysteries: the possible resting place of Noah’s Ark.

New findings near Mount Ararat, a site long associated with the biblical account, have drawn attention from researchers, archaeologists, and independent investigators alike.

At the center of recent investigations of the site is archaeological researcher Andrew Jones of the website NoahsArkScans.com, which has become a central hub for sharing data, imagery, and updates related to the Durupinar formation near Mount Ararat.

Discussions of underground formations and massive carved stones that some believe could be connected to ancient maritime activity have recently gone viral on social media.

According to recent coverage, researchers working in the Ararat region have identified what appear to be tunnel-like corridors beneath the surface near a boat-shaped geological formation often cited in Ark theories.

These passages, described as “rock corridors,” are said to run through the area in patterns that some claim do not appear entirely natural. Investigators involved in the project have suggested that the formations could point to structural features beneath the ground, though further excavation and verification are still ongoing.

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The discovery has added another layer to an already complex and often controversial field of study. The Durupinar site, located about 18 miles south of Mount Ararat’s peak, has been a focal point for Ark researchers for decades.

The formation itself resembles the outline of a large vessel when viewed from above, leading some to speculate that it could be the fossilized remains or imprint of a massive ancient ship.

The newly reported corridors have prompted additional testing, including ground-penetrating radar scans aimed at mapping subsurface structures. Early interpretations from some researchers suggest the possibility of organized internal spaces, though no definitive conclusions have been reached.

As with previous claims related to the site, experts emphasize the need for careful excavation, peer review, and corroborating evidence before drawing firm conclusions.

Alongside the tunnel discoveries, another feature of the Ararat region continues to attract attention: a collection of large stones with circular holes carved through them, often referred to as “anchor stones” or “drogue stones.”

At least 26 of these massive stones have been documented in the surrounding valleys and slopes.

These stones, some weighing several tons, have been the subject of ongoing debate regarding their purpose. One interpretation, based on ancient maritime practices, suggests they may have functioned as drogues—devices used to stabilize vessels in rough waters.

Unlike traditional anchors, which secure a ship to the seafloor, drogues are deployed in the water to create drag, helping to control speed and orientation during storms.

According to nautical theory, a vessel caught in turbulent seas faces the risk of turning sideways to incoming waves, a position that can lead to capsizing. By trailing heavy objects behind or alongside the vessel, sailors can maintain forward alignment into the waves, improving stability.

In this context, the stones found around Ararat have been interpreted by some as possible stabilizing devices that could have been used to manage a large vessel in extreme conditions.

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Descriptions of Noah’s Ark in the Book of Genesis portray it as a massive structure, approximately 300 cubits in length. While the exact dimensions of a cubit vary by historical estimate, the Ark is generally understood to have been significantly larger than most ancient ships.

This has led some researchers to explore how such a vessel, if it existed, might have been stabilized during prolonged exposure to turbulent waters.

The combination of the newly identified underground corridors and the presence of these large stones has contributed to renewed public and academic interest in the region.

At present, no definitive evidence has been presented that conclusively identifies the site as the remains of Noah’s Ark. Still, the ongoing investigations highlight the enduring fascination with the story and the continuing effort to explore its possible historical and physical context.