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DawnC's avatar
DawnC
3d

While I appreciate the article, it is Ron Wyatt who should be taking all of the credit and not this guy who is mentioned. Above the ship, higher on the mountain, they also discovered somebody drew 8 stick figures (people). That was the exact same number of humans on the ship.

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Armed Patriot's avatar
Armed Patriot
3d

Ron Wyatt and his team found it back in the 80’s or early 90’s

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