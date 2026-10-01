American students can spend four years in college, four more in medical school, take on hundreds of thousands of dollars in debt, survive brutal clinical rotations, sit for licensing exams, travel the country interviewing for residencies—and still fail to land the training position required to actually practice medicine independently.

At the same time, thousands of residency slots are going to doctors who attended medical school outside the United States.

The National Resident Matching Program reported 11,944 active non-U.S.-citizen international medical graduates this year. Their participation has increased more than 50 percent since 2022.

And in some individual programs, the imbalance is staggering.

They say vitamins protect you. Harvard found ONE that may do the opposite—linked to cancer and sold everywhere. Why isn’t this discussed? Before you take another pill, read this

Screenshots circulating online show incoming residency classes where virtually everyone attended medical school overseas: 32 out of 32 residents at one Washington, D.C., internal-medicine program.

Thirty-three out of thirty four at Jacobi in the Bronx. Twenty-nine out of 31 at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn. Eighteen out of 20 at Metropolitan Hospital in Manhattan.

At Western Michigan University, one post highlighted a 28-person family-medicine residency in which only one doctor attended medical school in the United States.

This is no longer a handful of isolated examples.

What exactly is the point of American medical school if the system increasingly relies on doctors trained somewhere else?

Medical school seats remain extraordinarily competitive. Tuition is unaffordable. Qualified students are rejected every year. Then, after graduation, residency becomes another bottleneck.

Texas, for example, began accepting applications in 2026 for a new Foreign Physician Provisional License under its DOCTOR Act.

The pathway allows certain physicians trained and licensed abroad to work toward full Texas licensure without completing the traditional U.S. residency pathway, although they still face credentialing, examination, employment and supervised-practice requirements.

So think about the message being sent.

We tell American kids we desperately need doctors.

We tell them to study harder.

We tell them to borrow the money.

We tell them medical school is one of the most selective and prestigious paths in the country.

Then we maintain a system in which enormous numbers of residency positions are filled by graduates of foreign medical schools while some Americans are left unmatched.

NEW: Ivermectin Tablets Now Available! Choose from 4mg, 12mg & 36mg. Ivermectin is an established antiparasitic medication, now with more strength options. Save 10% with code: DS10 at allfamilypharmacy.com/ds

Get ivermectin to your door

If the United States truly has a physician shortage, then why aren’t we dramatically expanding American medical-school capacity and residency positions first?

Before importing more doctors, perhaps America should ask a very basic question:

Why has becoming an American doctor become so difficult for Americans?