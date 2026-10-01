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HorizonD7's avatar
HorizonD7
Oct 1

Is there any aspect of American life that is not being purposely and systematically sabotaged (by our fellow Americans)?

If there is, I am not aware of it.

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TJ
Oct 1

They have been doing that for years! They limit the medical school admissions under the guise of being "selective' then bring in foreigners for the big paying specialty clinics. And Obama made it so that the specialists get covered under Obama care....the man who hates this country ruined it once great medical reputation.

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