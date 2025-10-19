Infowars has faced bankruptcy and attacks..but never something like this.

Infowars founder Alex Jones says he was stunned after a recent live broadcast appeared to show him testing positive for what a technician described as “semiconductor material” in his body.

The segment, which aired during an interview with Jesse Beltran, a world-renowned Master Hypnotist and expert in blood/airborne pathogens, involved a handheld scanning device that Beltran said can detect nano-scale metallic or silicon-based materials in human tissue. Jones agreed to undergo the test live on air.

“All that can be said is that he came up positive for the high probability of the presence of semiconductor material — silicon — the main component of electrical systems,” Beltran said during the segment.

“He was positive near the posterior ear, or more specifically, the right temporal lobe region, base of the posterior neck, and lower lumbar.”

Beltran added that he and his team plan to return to Infowars for follow-up testing later this month.

Watch the full segment here:

Following the broadcast, a detox company called MasterPeace confirmed that Jones’ scan aligned with what they describe as the detection of “silicon based electronic circuitry semiconductor material” in his body.

A representative for the company claimed their formula, made with inland sea plasma and nano zeolite clinoptilolite, has been used to “stop, disable, and remove” similar substances in testing subjects.

MasterPeace says it has conducted small-scale trials involving individuals who received mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccinations and were reportedly emitting low-level wireless signals.

According to the company, after two months of using their mineral-based solution daily, those emissions ceased — suggesting the nanomaterials had been neutralized or expelled.

The company also claims its formula may assist in detoxing heavy metals such as mercury and aluminum, as well as environmental residues like glyphosate and microplastics, which they say could affect fertility and hormonal health.

Participants in the internal study, most in their twenties and thirties, reportedly said they noticed “significant improvements” in their well-being. One participant told researchers she had joined the trial hoping to address fertility concerns.

MasterPeace has since invited additional volunteers to participate in upcoming tests of the same protocol. The company also offers optional hair analysis testing to measure the presence of toxins or heavy metals.

Further details about their program and studies are available on their website: https://masterpeacebyhcs.com/