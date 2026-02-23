Due to the release of the Epstein files and the 9/11 “Shadow Commission” That Ghislaine Maxwell was asked to be a part of, I decided to do a deep dive into the insider trading that occurred in the days leading up to the 9/11 terrorist attack.

In the days and weeks leading up to the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, there was unusually high trading activity in put options for stocks of airlines like United Airlines and American Airlines, which were the ones hijacked and flown into the WTC and Pentagon.

Put options are basically bets that a stock’s price will drop, and if it does, the buyer can make a lot of money. In this case, the volume of these bets was up to 100 times higher than normal, especially on September 6th and 10th.

Some of these traders made millions off of the September 11th terrorist attacks by essentially shorting the airline companies days in advance.

The FBI and eventually the SEC ended up investigating these suspicious transactions. The main purpose of the investigations? To confirm if Al Queda or Osama Bin Laden somehow profited from the terrorist attack. Terrorists profiting from the attack was their main focus, and if you read the report, they “cleared” the suspicious traders by finding that it was “highly unlikely” that they were Al Queda.

So essentially, as long as the traders:

1.) Weren’t tied to Al Quaeda

2.) Didn’t collect on the profits and give them to Al Quaeda

3.) Had a semi-coherent excuse

They were in the clear.

Now, they haven’t released the names of some of the most suspicious traders, keeping their identities hidden to “protect legitimate traders”.

However, during investigations, The SEC quickly discovered that on September 6th, a single U.S. investment adviser had purchased 95 PERCENT of the UAL put option volume for the day.

Weird right? Well, don’t worry, investigators found that this investment advisor “certainly didn’t fit the profile of an Al Qaeda operative”.

Case Closed.



There was also an instance of a single trader, a New York Hedge Fund with 2 Billion Under Management, bought more than one-third of the total puts purchased on September 7th, which became extremely profitable after 9/11.

But, Because the Hedgefund held and retained 29,000 shares of United Airlines Stock at the time, the investigation was dropped, because, it was highly unlikely that a New York Hedge fund would have a relationship with Al Qaeda, and because they believed that they wouldn’t have held onto their United Airlines Stock (because that would have been EXTRA suspicious).

Case Closed.



And another significant investigation into the 9/11 insider trading was the 28 suspects who said they were tipped off by a newsletter that went out on September 9th.

“Options Hotline” was a paid newsletter written and edited by Steve Sarnoff, he was the grandson of David Sarnoff, a prominent Jewish immigrant from Russia who founded Radio Corporation of America and ​​later launched the National Broadcasting Company (NBC) in 1926.

Options Hotline ​​functioned as an exclusive advisory for paying members seeking high-return options trades. At the time, Sarnoff had generated over 2,000 paying subscribers to his newsletter.

When Investigators questioned Steve Sarnoff, asking how he knew to short American Airlines just two days before the terrorist attacks, Steve stated his rationale was based on publicly available information that American Airlines was “under pressure” and its stock price was likely to decrease, amid “broader lackluster airline industry news released in the days prior.”



However, on the days leading up to September 11th, there were no performance reports and airline news was described as “uneventful”. So where did Sarnoff get the information to tip off his paid subscribers?

Thankfully, the SEC noted that Steve Sarnoff was a U.S. Citizen and did not find any terrorist connections during the investigation.

Here’s another odd detail somewhat connected to the inside trading leading up to the September 11th attacks…

Most people have no idea that one of Jeffrey Epstein’s properties was reportedly handed over to financier Howard Lutnick for just $10 — a detail that’s caused plenty of raised eyebrows among anyone paying attention to the long list of connections tied to Epstein.

What makes it even stranger, at least to some observers, is that the notary on the deed has been described as the same person who filmed some of the widely seen footage from the morning of September 11th.

In the weeks right after September 11, there were a flood of arrests, investigations, and intelligence leads moving through the news. Some stories stuck. Others showed up briefly and then disappeared just as fast.

Among those early reports were claims that hundreds of individuals described as Israeli nationals were detained or questioned by U.S. authorities in the initial phase of the investigation.

Around the same time, a few outlets also mentioned an Israeli-based instant messaging company called Odigo. The company had offices near the World Trade Center and a global user base that used the platform for real-time messaging and alerts.

Reporting from that period said employees at Odigo’s headquarters in Israel received messages on the morning of September 11 warning that something major was going to happen in New York within a specific window of time.

Company representatives later told reporters the messages referenced an attack at or near the World Trade Center, and that the timing mentioned in the message lined up closely with when the first plane hit.

The company said it turned over information about the message to U.S. investigators, including technical data that could help trace where it came from. At the time, media outlets reported that the FBI was looking into it. After that, public updates became hard to find.

Odigo was headquartered in Israel and had a U.S. office located just a short distance from the World Trade Center. Its platform allowed users to send direct messages or broadcast messages to groups based on shared traits or interests. One feature reportedly allowed users to filter and contact others by things like nationality or language.

Some reports suggested the warning message may have been written in Hebrew and sent through that system.

The story about the Odigo messages was covered briefly in both American and Israeli media in the weeks after September 11. Then it largely faded from mainstream coverage as attention shifted elsewhere. Public information about where the message originated, who exactly received it, and what investigators ultimately concluded has remained limited.