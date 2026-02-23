Died Suddenly's Substack

Died Suddenly's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John G Coster's avatar
John G Coster
6d

I realized pretty early that 9/11 was an Israeli attack and have noted it ever since in my Journal of Implausible Deniability. I was working in a recording studio 4 blocks from the Towers so I knew the local landscape and was there a lot in the aftermath. Very eerie.:The big Smokey void where the towers had been with all those twinkling lights rising up so high. Dancing Israelis, put options, Israeli “art students” with their operations base, Larry Silverstein’ s taking out two billion dollar insurance policy so he could collect, then talking about “pulling” building 7, a term for controlled demolition which it obviously was. Of course you did not have to be a Zionist to be part of the plot but as seems usually to be the case, Zionists were ringleaders. Not that they didn’t have help from old Guard deep staters like the Bushes.

Reply
Share
1 reply
RH Lyn's avatar
RH Lyn
6d

War of 1812 , WW I, WW III, 9/11 ,Oligarchs inside jobs. Gov't by the people for the people is a false narrative. Imperialism has risen globally a new age of Pharaohs, Kings, and despots are in clear view

Reply
Share
18 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Died Suddenly News · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture